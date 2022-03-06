Blackrock into Schools semi after eight-try rout of Terenure

Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final: Blackrock College 48 Terenure College 0

Blackrock College underlined their Leinster Schools Senior Cup title credentials with an emphatic victory over Terenure College in a one-sided quarter-final at Energia Park on Sunday.

Champions 69 times at this grade, 'Rock had seven try-scorers as they comfortably put their overwhelmed south Dublin rivals to the sword and became the first team to advance into the last four of this year's competition.

Hot favourites to prevail after overcoming St Michael's College in a gripping opening round clash, 'Rock signalled their intent with a devastating first-quarter scoring blitz. Gus McCarthy, Luke Kritzinger, Paddy McCarthy and Hugh Cooney all crossed over to give the Williamstown school a 22-point stranglehold by the 18th-minute.

Gus McCarthy was close to claiming his second score off an intricate line-out move, but knocked the ball on from a delicate off-load by his namesake Paddy. Nonetheless, a fifth try inevitably arrived through second-row Alex Mullan and with Zach Quirke supplying the extras, Blackrock established an insurmountable 29-0 interval cushion.

The aforementioned Cooney looks like he could be a star for the future and he doubled his tally with a clinical close-range finish four minutes after the restart.

The introduction of a plethora of replacements did little to halt the momentum of a rampant 'Rock as Will Fitzgerald became the latest player to cross over on 48 minutes.

Despite the best efforts of skipper Darragh Brooks, 'Nure were simply coming off second best. While they had a couple of entries into the 'Rock 22, they couldn't create any sustained attacking momentum.

'Rock, on the other hand, continued to discover gaps inside their defence and winger Eoghan Walsh raced over on the left flank for a try that rounded off a demolition job for Justin Vanstone's charges.

Scorers for Blackrock College: Tries - H Cooney (2), G McCarthy, L Kritzinger, P McCarthy, A Mullan, W Fitzgerald, E Walsh; Cons - Z Quirke (3), O Coffey.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: R Moloney; A Quinn, H Cooney, L Kritzinger, E Walsh; Z Quirke, O Coffey; M Holmes, G McCarthy, P McCarthy; T Brigg, A Mullan; L Molony, I Cruise-O'Brien, K Jackson.

Replacements: P Van Zuydam for Quinn (h-t), W Fitzgerald for Coffey (43), A Andersson for P McCarthy (48), C Tonge for Molony (53), C O'Brien for Holmes (56), M Yarr for G McCarthy, J Angulo for Cruise-O'Brien, C O'Shaughnessy for Quirke (all 60).

TERENURE COLLEGE: J Kennedy; R Gallaher, M Vaughan, Y Fernandez Vilar, J Clarke; J Grimes, C Keaney; A Cashman, K Byrne, T Staunton; C Doyle, O Shannon; D Brooks, S Ruane, U Byrne.

Replacements: B Nolan for Byrne (9), M Lydon for Cashman (h-t), J Delaney for Staunton, M Somerville for Ruane, P MacNamara for Keaney (all 39), H O'Leary for Grimes (45), T Murray for Gallaher (51), S Keegan for Byrne (58).

Referee: N Correll (Leinster Rugby Referees).