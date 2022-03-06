Donnellan delivers as Clontarf snap Terenure's winning streak

Dylan Donnellan's first half double proved crucial as Division 1A leaders Clontarf ended Terenure College's 10-match winning run in the Energia All-Ireland League.

Taking his outstanding season's haul to 15 tries, hooker Donnellan crashed over from a pick-and-go and then a lineout maul during 'Tarf's 12-11 victory.

There were emotional scenes before kick-off as the Ukraine flag flew above the Clontarf clubhouse, with Kiev-born prop Ivan Soroka and his younger brother, Leinster Academy forward Alex, both starting for the table toppers.

Craig Adams' late try drew third-placed Terenure back within a point, but 'Tarf shored up their defence to move within reach of a home semi-final.

Luis Faria's 70th-minute breakaway try sealed a vital win for Dublin University's play-off hopes, as they defeated defending champions Cork Constitution 32-27 at College Park.

Cork Con remain fourth in the table, helped by Greg Higgins' late bonus point score, but Trinity have closed the gap to eight points with three rounds remaining.

Young Munster are hot on Con's heels with just three points to make up following a brilliant 39-24 bonus point success against Lansdowne.

The Cookies ran in five tries, including a brace from young scrum-half Donnacha O'Callaghan, to ease some of the hurt from their recent Bateman Cup final defeat to the same opposition.

UCD secured their Division 1A status for another year with a 33-12 triumph over UCC at the Mardyke. James Ryan's younger brother, David, ran in his fifth try in six games.

Ballynahinch's battle against finishing in the bottom two ended with a gut-wrenching 29-26 loss at Garryowen. Munster Academy talent Tony Butler kicked 19 points for the Light Blues.

Bradley Luney's second try of the game - a charge-down on the 80-minute mark - had 'Hinch four points up, but senior debutant Matthew Sheehan emerged as Garryowen's last-gasp hero, touching down right at the death.

Meanwhile, Munster's Jake Flannery scored a try and kicked four conversions as Shannon overcame Old Belvedere 33-22 to move up to third in Division 1B.

Leaders Old Wesley prevailed 29-19 against Naas, with winger Tommy O'Callaghan claiming his seventh try of the campaign, and second-placed Highfield ran out 29-13 bonus point winners over Malone.

City of Armagh captain Tim McNiece led by example with two tries in their 21-10 defeat of St. Mary's College, while an Andrew Morrison brace helped Banbridge beat Navan 29-15 to climb out of the bottom two.