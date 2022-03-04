Robert Baloucoune shows Ireland credentials as Ulster power past Cardiff 

URC

Ulster 48 Cardiff 12

Ulster warmed up for next week’s crunch table-topping league clash with Leinster with a seven-try rout of Cardiff in Belfast.

Speedster Robert Baloucoune enhanced his international credentials further with two special tries while James Hume and Nick Timoney, others with Ireland ambitions, also scored as Ulster took the game away from a desperately poor Welsh outfit.

Ulster skipper Iain Henderson, who may well be at Twickenham to face England rather than Belfast, got 80 much-needed minutes under his belt in only his third appearance of the season for his club.

And with John Cooney and Jordi Murphy also making long-awaited comebacks from injury, as well as first Ulster tries for Aaron Sexton and Tom Stewart, a lot of things fell into place for Ulster, who moved back to the top of the United Rugby Championship table.

Baloucoune opened the scoring turning a routine crossfield kick into something special. The bounce favoured him but he made the most of his luck with serious pace and skated past several Cardiff players to touch down.

James Hume is another Ulster player who returned from Ireland camp brimming with confidence and while Cardiff were pressing for a try of their own, he read Josh Evans’ pass and sped away for an intercept try.

Cardiff had an even share of possession and territory in the first half but Ulster had special individual players who made the difference and made it three tries to nil by half-time through Stuart McCloskey.

He got on the end of some good work by the forwards and finished like a back-row forward from close range to leave Ulster 22-0 ahead at the break.

Cardiff, boasting 13 internationals in their starting team, faded miserably in the second half as Ulster went from strength to strength and scored another four tries.

Nick Timoney powered over for the bonus point try within five minutes of the restart before Baloucoune scored a brilliant second of the night, having the confidence to go on the outside with great pace again on the wing just too much for the Blues trailing in his wake.

Aaron Sexton and Tom Stewart then grabbed their first tries for Ulster.

It was a perfect night for the youngsters to show what they could do with Ulster under no pressure whatsoever. Sexton showed good pace while replacement hooker Stewart finished off a driving maul with 10 minutes to go.

Cardiff managed second-half tries from Kirby Myhill and James Ratti but it mattered little such was Ulster’s dominance in a game which was the perfect preparation for next week’s crunch home clash with Leinster.

Scorers – Ulster: Tries – Baloucoune 2, Hume, McCloskey, Timoney, Sexton, Stewart; Cons: Doak 3, Cooney 2; Pen: Doak; Cardiff: Try – Myhill, Ratti; Con: Thomas

ULSTER: S Moore; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, B Moxham; B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, J Andrew, M Moore; A O’Connor, I Henderson; J Murphy, Marcus Rea, N Timoney

Replacements: T Stewart, J McGrath, G Milasinovich, S Carter, D Vermeulen, J Cooney, I Madigan, A Sexton

CARDIFF: H Amos; O Lane, R Lee-Lo, W Halaholo, A Summerhill; J Evans, L Williams; B Thyer, K Myhill, D Arhip; J Turnbull, M Screech; E Jenkins, J Navidi, J Botham

Replacements: K Assiratti, R Carre, W Davies-King, T Williams, J Ratti, J Hill, B Thomas, M Morgan

Referee: Holly Davidson