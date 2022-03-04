Clontarf to donate gate monies to Irish Red Cross Ukraine Emergency Appeal

Someone's unbeaten record will have to go at Castle Avenue this afternoon, with Division 1A leaders Clontarf winning nine on the bounce and third-placed Terenure College, who lost 29-14 to 'Tarf in October, proudly holding a 10-match winning streak.

Top-scoring duo Jake Swaine (53 points) and Craig Adams (9 tries) return to the back-three for Terenure. Stephen O'Neill is benched, so Harrison Brewer takes over the captaincy and Mike Murphy is the final change in the second row.

Clontarf's Soroka brothers, Ivan and Alex, have a strong family link with Ukraine, and the club will give all of today's gate money to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Emergency Appeal and Humanitarian Fund. There will also be a bucket collection.

Fresh from lining out for Leinster last week, Max O'Reilly and Jack Dunne will feature for Dublin University in their must-win clash with Cork Constitution. O'Reilly's presence at full-back sees Rob Russell revert to the right wing.

Trinity, who trail fourth-placed Cork Con by 11 points, also welcome back captain Mick O'Kennedy at out-half. They have lost to Lansdowne and Terenure in the last fortnight, while their October trip to Cork resulted in a 32-13 defeat.

For Lansdowne's trip to Young Munster, there is a starting centre spot for Stephen Madigan, with Ben Popplewell and Joey Szpara the two changes up front.

For today's Colours match at the Mardyke, UCC head coach Neil Lucey makes four personnel changes to the side that lost 12-7 to Young Munster. Billy Kingston, Richard Thompson and Jack O'Sullivan are brought into the Jack Kelleher-led pack.

George Coomber makes way for Louis Bruce at full-back as the Cork youngsters look to avenge a 40-31 defeat from October.

Rory Mulvihill, Jonathan Fish and Leinster Academy back rower Sean O'Brien are UCD's three changes up front. Chris Hennessy moves across to the tighthead position, and Diarmuid Mangan, who impressed for the Leinster Under-19s this season, reverts to the back row.