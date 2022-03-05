IRFU chief cautious on talk of pro contracts for women's players

IRFU CEO Kevin Potts has indicated that there are no guarantees of the women’s national XVs team turning professional one day.

Former captain and current assistant coach Niamh Briggs told the BBC last month that it is 100% certain that the women’s game will eventually turn pro and the independent report released yesterday suggested the introduction of hybrid or retainer contracts.

“It's probably premature to say,” said Potts. “We need to find the right model that works for Ireland and a model that drives the standards of our women's international XVs and enables them to compete absolutely with the other five unions and across the world.”

Potts is new to his role but his hesitancy in committing to professionalism for the top female XVs players is consistent with his predecessor Philip Browne and it seems that there is a general uneasiness about what some clearly feel to be a simplistic answer to all the game's ills.

World Rugby have a ‘pathway to professionalism’ document for the female game that aims to raise standards on and off the pitch and Potts added that the question of contracts will be discussed with whoever it is that is now appointed to the new role of head of women's performance and pathways.

Fiona Steed, another former player and a current member of the IRFU’s Union Committee and chair of IRFU Women’s Sub-Committee, teased out how professionalism is about more than money and highlighted how it can take on different forms around the world.

“You look at Wales with (WRU performance director) Nigel Walker bringing on board 12 full-time professionals, then what happens to the other 20-something? It's exploring it and doing it right and not just throwing money because that's what people would like to say: 'we have a professional structure’.

“We need something that is sustainable,” Steed explained. “Something that ensures women can perform to their absolute best. What that looks like can't be a knee-jerk reaction, it can't be handing out contracts to 10 or 30 players, it needs to be what suits us.”

Potts, who has been in dialogue with player representatives in recent months, also added that the players themselves were somewhat uncomfortable with the recommendation on contracts being included in the final report as they did not want it dominating the agenda.

“They would have preferred that not to be there at all because they wanted this to be focused on all of the other things,” said the CEO who has been in situ since January 1st. “That was an interesting and welcome thought."

Maybe but the fact remains that Ireland’s top female players are amateurs who are facing professional and semi-professional athletes from England, France and Wales in the upcoming Six Nations. That is not a level playing field.

The IRFU can talk about a greater degree of synchronicity in their support system, new roles and responsibilities at the top of the game and a more open culture all they want - and all are as necessary as they are worthy - but professionalism will have to happen sooner or later.