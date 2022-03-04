Molony, Larmour and O'Brien back on Leinster duty

Ross Molony, Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O'Brien return from Ireland duty to start for Leinster in Saturday's URC meeting with Benetton Rugby at Stadio Monigo (KO 12.55pm Irish time - LIVE on RTÉ, Premier Sports and URC TV).
Also selected is loosehead Peter Dooley who will make his 100th appearance for the province and a first start of the 2021/22 campaign for the Offaly man.
Dooley will be joined in the front row by Seán Cronin and Thomas Clarkson.
Joe McCarthy retains his spot in the second row and his joined by Molony. Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny and Max Deegan complete the pack.
Captain for the trip to Treviso is Luke McGrath who dons the number nine, partnered by Ross Byrne in the half-backs.
Once more, Cullen and Co have opted for Harry Byrne and Jamie Osborne in the midfield. Last week's player of the match Tommy O'Brien will line out on the left wing.
J O'Brien, J Larmour, J Osborne, H Byrne, T O'Brien, R Byrne, L McGrath (capt); P Dooley, S Cronin, T Clarkson, R Molony, J McCarthy, R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan
J Tracy, E Byrne, M Ala'alatoa, D Toner, D Leavy, C Foley, R O'Loughlin, D Kearney