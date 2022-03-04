Molony, Larmour and O'Brien back on Leinster duty

Ross Molony, Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O'Brien return from Ireland duty to start for Leinster in Saturday's URC meeting with Benetton Rugby at Stadio Monigo (KO 12.55pm Irish time - LIVE on RTÉ, Premier Sports and URC TV).

Also selected is loosehead Peter Dooley who will make his 100th appearance for the province and a first start of the 2021/22 campaign for the Offaly man.