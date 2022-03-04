Molony, Larmour and O'Brien back on Leinster duty

Peter Dooley who will make his 100th appearance for the province against Benetton
Molony, Larmour and O'Brien back on Leinster duty

24 February 2022; Ross Molony during Ireland rugby squad training at Carton House in Maynooth, Kildare. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 12:16

Ross Molony,  Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O'Brien return from Ireland duty to start for Leinster in Saturday's URC meeting with Benetton Rugby at Stadio Monigo (KO 12.55pm Irish time - LIVE on RTÉ, Premier Sports and URC TV).

Also selected is loosehead Peter Dooley who will make his 100th appearance for the province and a first start of the 2021/22 campaign for the Offaly man. 

Dooley will be joined in the front row by Seán Cronin and Thomas Clarkson.

Joe McCarthy retains his spot in the second row and his joined by Molony. Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny and Max Deegan complete the pack.

Captain for the trip to Treviso is Luke McGrath who dons the number nine, partnered by Ross Byrne in the half-backs.

Once more, Cullen and Co have opted for Harry Byrne and Jamie Osborne in the midfield. Last week's player of the match Tommy O'Brien will line out on the left wing.

LEINSTER (v Benetton): J O'Brien, J Larmour, J Osborne, H Byrne,  T O'Brien, R Byrne, L McGrath (capt); P Dooley, S Cronin, T Clarkson, R Molony,  J McCarthy, R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan

Replacements: J Tracy, E Byrne, M Ala'alatoa, D Toner, D Leavy, C Foley, R O'Loughlin, D Kearney

More in this section

Munster’s Craig Casey 8/1/2022 Craig Casey starts for Munster as Rowntree wary of threat from Dragons 
Colaiste Iognaid players celebrate at the final whistle 2/3/2022 Patrick Nash's penalty snatches victory for The Jes over CBS Roscommon 
Anthony Eddy disappointed after the match 14/7/2019 Time for a new era in women's rugby in Ireland
<p>n</p>

IRFU apologises for failings and commits to major structural changes in the women's game

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up