Irish Examiner to livestream Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final

The Irish Examiner will broadcast the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final between Crescent College Comprehensive and Presentation Brothers College.

Munster Rugby chiefs this afternoon confirmed that the decider will be played on Tuesday, March 15th at Thomond Park (2pm). Crescent progressed to the final after a dramatic 17-15 victory over Bandon Grammar School at Takumi Park on Wednesday while PBC came from behind to beat their city rivals CBC 21-19 in the other semi-final at Musgrave Park a fortnight ago.

Both semi-finals were livestreamed by the Irish Examiner in association with competition sponsors, Pinergy and we will again have live and exclusive coverage of the eagerly awaited final.

Meanwhile the final of the 2021/2022 Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup will take place on Friday, March 18th at Thomond Park (3pm). Champions Young Munster and city rivals Garryowen will meet in the decider.

Young Munster defeated Cork Constitution, UL Bohemian and Highfield while Garryowen beat UCC, Bruff and Cashel on their way to this season’s decider.

Ticket and matchday information for both games will be announced in due course.