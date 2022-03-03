Paul O'Connell backing Ireland's back-ups after Andrew Porter ruled out

Paul O’Connell admits that Andrew Porter’s absence against England next week will be a loss to Ireland, but he has backed Cian Healy and Dave Kilcoyne to step up to the plate for the crunch Six Nations encounter at Twickenham.

Porter has been ruled out of the last two games of the tournament – Ireland finish up with a home tie against Scotland – after suffering an ankle injury during the 57-6 defeat of Italy at the Aviva Stadium last Sunday.

“There'll be no adjustments to the game plan really,” said O’Connell, the Ireland forwards coach. “He's a big loss, he's a modern prop forward. He's an excellent scrummager on both sides of the scrum but his ball-carrying, his defending for us, really good poacher, a great man for turnovers, getting penalties for us at the ruck.

“He's no-nonsense to coach. He just gets on with it, he's very easy to coach, easy to deal with so he'll be a big loss. His bench (press) will probably go through the roof in this period, which he'll be delighted with.”

O’Connell highlighted the manner in which Ireland have overcome the loss of big names in the recent past, most notably against Argentina last autumn when they had to shuffle their deck prior to the kick-off and again when James Ryan came off at half-time.

Andy Farrell’s men had already tighthead Tom O’Toole to injury in the course of the tournament and, while that didn’t prompt a call-up, O’Connell did confirm that at least one prop will be added to the group after the upcoming round of URC fixtures.

For now, the question is whether it will be 34-year old Cian Healy who starts in London or 33-year old Dave Kilcoyne.

“Cian has been back playing, he has been great. Dave Kilcoyne has not had as much rugby played but he has played as well when we have trained, like against the U20s and in those Wednesday training sessions, we have been very fast and physical.

“It has been at match intensity, if not a little bit higher, and players have got great benefit from that. As well as that, it is 15 against 15, so the guys have a lot more rugby under their belts than maybe their match minutes for Ireland would have you believe.

“There is no doubt a guy like Andrew Porter – he is first choice at the moment – is a loss; but it is a great opportunity for the guys, for Cian, for Dave. Like, Dave Kilcoyne started the game against England 12 months ago, he went off quite early.

“Cian came on and had a really good game, so there is great experience there. It is a great opportunity for these guys as well. They are real enthusiastic guys and they want the opportunity to play. So we are very happy with what we have behind Andrew Porter.”

O’Connell also added that Robbie Henshaw is fine and back in training. The Leinster centre went through the return-to-play protocols after a HIA last time out.