Luke Cowan-Dickie ruled out of Six Nations push with ‘significant’ knee injury

Luke Cowan-Dickie ruled out of Six Nations push with ‘significant’ knee injury
Luke Cowan-Dickie will miss the rest of England’s Six Nations because of a knee injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 10:55
Duncan Bech

Luke Cowan-Dickie will play no further part in England’s Guinness Six Nations title challenge because of the knee injury he sustained against Wales.

Hooker Cowan-Dickie could be ruled out for the rest of the season by the damage sustained in the first half of Saturday’s 23-19 victory in round three and will miss England’s last two matches against Ireland and France.

“It’s a pretty significant injury. It’s knee ligament and a bit of cartilage damage,” Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said.

Luke Cowan-Dickie’s Six Nations campaign is over (John Walton/PA)

“There’s further assessment going on but he’s definitely going to be out for a significant period of time, possibly the rest of the season.”

Cowan-Dickie will undergo surgery next week with a view of returning in time for the summer tour to Australia and his absence will see Jamie George take the hooking duties for the final phase of the Six Nations.

Baxter said: “It’s a big blow. He’s a very important player here and a very, very good player. He’s an influential player.

“We’ve got some hope that he could feature right at the tail end of the season, particularly if we can extend the season by being in the top four, but it’s a little early yet.

“The guy this is the biggest blow for is Luke. He’s cemented his place as a starter in the England team and is a part of their leadership team. He’s been going very well for England, so it’s a personal blow to him.

“He’s a very good rehabber and if there’s any chance of him being back before the end of the season, he’s the kind of guy who can do it, so let’s not write him off just yet.”

More in this section

Jack Carty 1/3/2022 Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan return for Connacht, Jordi Murphy set for first Ulster start of season
Ireland v Italy - Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship Andrew Porter to miss remainder of the Six Nations
Connacht v DHL Stormers - United Rugby Championship Pete Wilkins hails impact of Pacific Island duo at Connacht
EnglandPlace: UK
<p>Forwards coach Paul O’Connell and Jack Conan</p>

Paul O'Connell backing Ireland's back-ups after Andrew Porter ruled out

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up