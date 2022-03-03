Andrew Porter to miss remainder of the Six Nations

The 26-year-old prop sustained an ankle injury in Ireland's 57-6 victory against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.
Andrew Porter of Ireland receives treatment during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Italy at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. 

Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 10:41
Colm O’Connor

Andrew Porter has been ruled out of the concluding rounds of the Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Porter was unable to finish the game and was replaced by Dave Kilcoyne.

The IRFU confirmed the severity of the injury on their social media channels this morning. 

"Following a scan on his injured ankle, Andrew Porter has been ruled out of the remainder of our #GuinnessSixNations campaign," the IRFU wrote on Twitter. "He has returned to Leinster Rugby and his medical treatment will be managed by the Leinster medical team."

Porter had started in Ireland's games against Wales, France and Italy. He had also been named on the Lions squad last summer but was forced to withdraw with a foot injury

