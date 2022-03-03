'Heart-stopping stuff' in enthralling schools semi as mighty Quinn hat-trick breaks Bandon hearts

Munster Schools Cup semi-final: Crescent College Comprehensive 17 Bandon Grammar School 15

RUADHAN QUINN’s powerful hat-trick propelled Limerick’s Crescent College Comprehensive to their 17th Munster Schools Cup final. After a scoreless opening half, those in attendance witnessed a most dramatic second period.

“Heart-stopping stuff,” said Crescent Comprehensive College head coach Lee Nicholas after this enthralling game of rugby. His side were probably deserved winners but were pushed all the way after a late JayC Van der Westhuizen try edged a 14-man Cork side ahead.

Nicholas seemed relieved after seeing his side surrender a nine-point lead before

nudging ahead again entering stoppage time.

For Bandon, they were chasing a first-ever appearance in the provincial showpiece, and will be left to rue their inability to stop Quinn’s carries. The No.8 scored three similar tries, after his threat was limited in the opening period.

Both sides were well supported at Takumi Park, with Comp enjoying the luxury of a one-mile trip after they’d taken the direct route to the last four.

The first half saw the hosts on top, but they failed to make it count of the scoresheet. They were inches out on a couple of occasions, but strong Bandon defence was key to the stalemate.

Jack O’Regan did go to the bin for a dangerous tackle after just 10 minutes, but handling errors and over-pitched passes thwarted Comp progress.

Indeed, Bandon could have sneaked ahead but Jeff Williams slipped when kicking a penalty, midway through the half. That proved to be a rare attack for the visitors but strong defence from the

Phillip Murphy-coached side kept the game deadlocked at half-time.

Comp seized the initiative early in the second half. Jack Somers brilliantly stole a lineout on the Bandon 5m line, before a penalty was awarded. Quinn tapped and was unstoppable when reaching for the whitewash.

His second effort came after Williams’ penalty made it 7-3, and it looked like a first final appearance since 2016 was nailed on. Quinn peeled off the back of a 5m scrum to go over in the opposite corner.

But, playing with a penalty advantage, Bandon hauled themselves back into contention. Paddy Gaffney’s cross-field kick caused all sorts of mayhem and Peter O’Sullivan pounced to make it 12-8, with 18 minutes remaining.

Adam Murphy saw red for a dangerous tackle with his shoulder, which the assistant referee brought to the attention of referee Paudie O’Sullivan. As is often the case, it appeared to galvanise the side with less numbers.

Williams hit the post with a penalty, not long after a drop-goal went narrowly wide, as Comp struggled to clear their lines. Their kicking was under pressure and Van der Westhuizen was rewarded for reading a box kick with a block before running under the posts for the lead score.

Trailing by three, Crescent pinned the Cork side back and forced a knock-on deep inside the 22. From here, a number of carries were stopped short before Quinn completed his three-timer in familiar fashion.

Quinn is perhaps in the same mould as David Wallace, who won this competition for Crescent in 1994, “He’s a real talisman for us, you can see that he kept showing up again and again. There were times where Bandon dealt with him, but that didn’t put him off. He showed for the next phase and carried the ball again. He showed a great example to the other lads.”

Heartbreak for Bandon, who’d been so impressive in their quarter-final victory over Rockwell, but arguably struggled to find their dangermen — including exciting winger Barry Spearman-Walsh — on enough occasions.

While it wasn’t a vintage performance from Crescent, they secured the victory by playing to their strengths — that will surely be identified by PBC, with the final provisionally set for March 15 in Thomond Park.

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE: J O’Dwyer; B Nash, C O’Halloran, W Hoffman, J McInery; O Davey, J Duggan; L O’Grady, C Henchy ©, M Fitzgerald, J Somers, C Kelly, M Clein, P Obasa, R Quinn.

Replacements: C Clery, A O’Connor, J Madden, D Murphy, A Ahearne, F Casserly, M Lyons, E O’Callaghan, B Nash, E Bennett.

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: P Gaffney; B Spearman-Walsh, P O’Sullivan, L McCarthy, C Ryan; J Williams, D O’Driscoll; J O’Regan, D McGarvey, M Connolly, S Coughlan, B Kingston, C Miskella, J C van der Westhuizen, A Murphy.

Replacements: F O’Neill, K O’Regan, S Nnamani, R O’Callaghan, L Prior, L McVitty, S Hathaway, B O’Connor.

Referee: P Sheehan