Quinn hat-trick breaks Bandon hearts as Crescent secure final place

Munster Senior Schools Cup semi-final: Crescent College Comprehensive 17 Bandon Grammar School 15

Ruadhan Quinn’s second-half hattrick broke Bandon Grammar hearts and sent Limerick side Crescent College Comprehensive through to the Munster Senior Schools Cup final.

The Limerick school are chasing a 12th ever Senior Cup crown, and a first since 2014. Bandon were seeking their own history, having never appeared in the final of this historic competition. The West Cork side came agonisingly close, leading 15-12 with just 14 men late on before Quinn’s heroics.

JayC Van Der Westhuizen’s late try looked to have pulled off the shock result, after Adam Murphy had been sent off for using the shoulder in the tackle.

Victory sets up a rematch with PBC, who Comp edged out in the semi-final qualifier in January, 17-14.

After a scoreless first half, where a yellow card to Bandon prop Jack O’Regan was the only real talking point, the game burst into life at Takumi Park.

Played with the usual colour and noise associated with this old competition, Comp struck the first blow when Quinn powered over in the corner on 38. He repeated the trick after Jeff Williams’ penalty had opened Bandon’s account.

Peter O’Sullivan crossed for their first try but with the conversion wayward, Comp still held a 12-8 advantage. A missed penalty and a wayward drop goal cost Bandon chances to get to within three points. Comp struggled to retain possession playing into the second-half breeze.

The red card on 57 minutes looked to have swayed the contest to the hosts, but Van Der Westhuizen seized a rare opportunity when blocking a clearing kick to run under the posts.

With the clock against them, Comp forced a mistake and following a multi-phase move, they handed the ball to Quinn, who went over in the corner to finish a remarkable second-half.

Crescent College Comprehensive: J O’Dwyer; B Nash, C O’Halloran, W Hoffman, J McInery; O Davey, J Duggan; L O’Grady, C Henchy ©, M Fitzgerald, J Somers, C Kelly, M Clein, P Obasa, R Quinn.

Replacements: C Clery, A O’Connor, J Madden, D Murphy, A Ahearne, F Casserly, M Lyons, E O’Callaghan, B Nash, E Bennett.

Bandon Grammar School: P Gaffney; B Spearman-Walsh, P O’Sullivan, L McCarthy, C Ryan; J Williams, D O’Driscoll; J O’Regan, D McGarvey, M Connolly, S Coughlan, B Kingston, C Miskella, J C van der Westhuizen, A Murphy.

Replacements: F O’Neill, K O’Regan, S Nnamani, R O’Callaghan, L Prior, L McVitty, S Hathaway, B O’Connor.

Referee: P Sheehan