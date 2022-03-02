Why Cian Prendergast is forever grateful to Connacht

It wasn’t long into the first lockdown almost two years ago when Cian Prendergast’s hopes of becoming a professional rugby took a huge hit when Leinster told the promising Newbridge College player that they didn’t have a place for him in their academy.

It was a crushing blow even though the Kildare native knew how bid the competition was for the few places on offer so when an offer came two days later from the Connacht academy manager Eric Elwood, he readily accepted the deal and headed west.

He turned 22 last week having been called into the Six Nations squad as a development, and with close on two dozen appearances under his belt in a year and a half for Connacht, he hasn’t looked back since that phone call came from the former Irish out-half.

"I'm delighted, it's probably been the best thing that's ever happened to me. I got that phone call from Eric Elwood over the original lockdown, which seems like ages ago. I think it was April 2020 when he rang me and it was probably the best phone call I've ever gotten.

"I'll be forever grateful for that phone call. Everyone's been so accomodating and willing to work with me, it has been incredible for me."

"It all happened very quickly. I got a phone call I think two days before from Noel McNamara, who was the academy manager in Leinster, and he said there was no place in the academy for me, which was understandable. It's competitive in the back row all over the world, there's back rows everywhere. He said they didn't have a spot for me and so I didn't know what I was going to do for the next 36 or 48 hours and then I got the phone call from Eric. I said, 'Yes' before he could even finish the sentence."

But he was determined not to just settle for that place in the academy and with strong advice ringing in his ear from his parents, both of them retired army officers, he arrived in the Sportsground determined to make an impact.

"I had a couple of conversations with my parents, academy is obviously three years, and that said, 'Listen, don't go down and expect to wait your turn. Go in there and try to put your best foot forward. Don't wait, just go as hard as you can straight away.'

"Luckily enough, I got an opportunity to do that pre-season with the senior squad straight away which was a good opportunity for me and I just really enjoyed it. It was a good experience for me."

The flanker has now become a key figure for Andy Friend and on Friday will be hoping to play his part as Connacht bid for a third URC win in a row after getting their season back on track with comeback wins away to the Scarlets and at home last weekend to the Stormers.