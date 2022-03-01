Eleven Irish players return to their provinces

Andy Farrell has released 11 players from the Ireland camp to gain game time with their provinces in the URC this weekend.
Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Ross Molony (Leinster), Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes (Munster) and Robert Baloucoune, Iain Henderson, James Hume and Nick Timoney (Ulster) will not partake in a two day camp in Dublin which includes an open session at the Aviva Stadium.
The ticketed event will feature the Ireland squad and Richie Murphy's Ireland U20's - the first session during Andy Farrell's tenure. Tickets are no longer available for this event.
Meanwhile Robbie Henshaw will continue through the graduated return to play process this week. Andrew Porter’s training load will be managed following a rolled ankle while Tom O’Toole is continuing his rehab at Ulster.