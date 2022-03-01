Eleven Irish players return to their provinces

The Ireland squad commence preparations for the final two rounds of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations and have retained 27 players for a two day camp in Dublin which includes an open session in the Aviva Stadium
Jack Carty is one of 11 players returning to their province this week

Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 09:57
Colm O’Connor

Andy Farrell has released 11 players from the Ireland camp to gain game time with their provinces in the URC this weekend.

Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Ross Molony (Leinster), Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes (Munster) and Robert Baloucoune, Iain Henderson, James Hume and Nick Timoney (Ulster) will not partake in a two day camp in Dublin which includes an open session at the Aviva Stadium.

The ticketed event will feature the Ireland squad and Richie Murphy's Ireland U20's - the first session during Andy Farrell's tenure. Tickets are no longer available for this event.

Meanwhile Robbie Henshaw will continue through the graduated return to play process this week. Andrew Porter’s training load will be managed following a rolled ankle while Tom O’Toole is continuing his rehab at Ulster.

Ireland Mini-Camp Training Squad: Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians), Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University), Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers), Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf), Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere), Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen), Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) , Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers), Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), James Lowe (Leinster), Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge), Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen), Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) , Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), James Ryan (Leinster/UCD), Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD).

Released to Provinces for URC Fixtures: Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen), Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon), Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers), James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge), Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) , Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas), Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge).

