Eleven Irish players return to their provinces

Andy Farrell has released 11 players from the Ireland camp to gain game time with their provinces in the URC this weekend.

Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Ross Molony (Leinster), Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes (Munster) and Robert Baloucoune, Iain Henderson, James Hume and Nick Timoney (Ulster) will not partake in a two day camp in Dublin which includes an open session at the Aviva Stadium.