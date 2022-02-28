Irish Examiner confirms live broadcast of Crescent v Bandon Grammar Munster Schools Cup semi-final

Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 18:00
Simon Lewis

If Wednesday's Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup semi-final between Crescent College Comprehensive and Bandon Grammar produces half the excitement served up in Cork a fortnight ago, viewers of the Irish Examiner’s live stream coverage of the game are in for a real treat.

Cork’s PBC await the winners of this second semi with the Irish Examiner once again bringing live coverage from Tom Clifford Park in Limerick supported by competition sponsors Pinergy. 

Lead commentator Connor Morris will be joined by former Munster hooker Mike Sherry for expert analysis with the stream beginning at 2pm ahead of the 2:30pm kick off.

Crescent and Bandon were due to lock horns two weeks ago but the fixture fell foul of Storm Dudley and unplayable pitch but the other knockout game went ahead in Cork and viewers of that game were treated to a tense and dramatic thriller as Pres came from 19-7 down against arch rivals Christians to win 21-19 with a late try and conversion from star full-back Ben O’Connor.

Limerick’s Crescent College are gunning for their 12th Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup title and reached the semis with a victory over PBC in January.

Bandon Grammar had to qualify for the last four with an extra game having been beaten 37-25 by CBC in the opening round.

The West Cork school rebounded in style, though, defeating Rockwell 17-0 in their quarter-final to move a step closer to a first final appearance and an all-Cork showdown with Pres, though favourites Crescent will have something to say about that.

The Irish Examiner’s exclusive rights to the Schools Cups form part of a new commercial agreement with Munster Rugby. 

We will also be all over the Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup final in March as part of an exciting new dimension to Examiner Sport’s acclaimed content bundle across digital and print platforms.

