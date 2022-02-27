Peter O'Mahony: “Red cards like that probably do games no favours"

Peter O’Mahony admitted that the early red card for Italy’s Hame Faiva did Sunday's Six Nations game “no favours” and made it difficult for Andy Farrell’s Ireland team to find its rhythm.

The hosts came through 57-6 having scored nine tries but that was no more than anyone expected at the start of the second quarter when Italy lost their replacement hooker having already been deprived of their starting No.2 to injury.

The laws dictated that the Azzurri would have to then bring on a front rower for what would be uncontested scrums and, in doing so, lose yet another player from elsewhere on the field. Off went their winger Pierre Bruno and they were down to 13 men.

It was farcical stuff and ruined the game as a contest.

“Red cards like that probably do games no favours, unfortunately. I don’t think there is any intent there," he told Virgin Sport. "It is getting difficult now. You’ve got to watch your tackle height but I don’t think there was any intent in it. It definitely disrupts the game but we tried to stay at it.

“Credit to Italy, they go down like that and stick in there, it’s always going to be very difficult. We stuttered as well but with the stopping and starting it took some of the tempo out of it but 57 points, a bonus point, there are a lot of positives.”

Andy Farrell felt much the same, the Ireland head coach describing it as a “strange old game” and admitting that his side had been inconsistent and sloppy as they went about their business against the outnumbered visitors.

“There was some really good stuff in there but, yeah, the lads are a little bit flat in there. At the end of the day we’ll look at the scoreboard and it says 57-6 and we got out of it what we wanted at the end of the day so there is plenty to ponder.”

He added: “The game went stale and rightly so. Italy were trying to slow the game down - that’s what they had to do. Having said all that, they was unbelievably brave. When it was 15 on 15 they were unbelievably good and tough but when they went down to 13 they was abrasive in defence. They got off the line even though they were short of numbers. They put us under pressure massively and some of our skills wasn’t good enough in the end. It was really tough at the breakdown as well.”

If Italy were the big losers thanks to the controversial Law 3.20 then Ireland didn’t gain much from it either. Not just as a collective but as individuals and especially those like O’Mahony looking to work their way back into the side permanently.

Think Joey Carbery, Ryan Baird and Mike Lowry for starters.

“You have got to stay in the fight and do your role and stay in it,” said O’Mahony. “It’s a Six Nations game. It’s a huge tournament and a huge match for all of us. There are guys getting opportunities, there are guys coming back after injuries. It’s a huge game for guys coming off the bench cos you’ve got to make an impact so it’s no different on the pitch. You have to play at a match intensity.”