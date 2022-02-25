Ireland U20s remain in the Grand Slam hunt

Guinness U20 Six Nations

Ireland U20 39

Italy U20 12

Ireland’s hopes of an Under-20 Six Nations Grand Slam remain intact after a big win over a strong but ill-disciplined Italian side in Cork on Friday night.

Richie Murphy’s side made it three wins from three after opening wins over Wales and France but they were made to work hard before eventually running away with a bonus-point victory. Having led 13-7 at half-time thanks to a try from wing Fionn Gibbons, Ireland ran in four second-half tries, one apiece from Michael Devine, Lorcan McLoughlin, man of the match James Culhane and Chay Mullins as Italy played 30 minutes of the game with one of three players in the sin bin.

Italy had beaten England in Rome in round two but they could not back that performance up at Musgrave Park. They enjoyed such little possession in an entertaining first half and had conceded penalties and two yellow cards, yet somehow found themselves still in the game at 13-7 down as referee Aled Evans blew for half-time.

Ireland had taken their time to hit their stride but deservedly went in front on 17 minutes as left wing Gibbons finished an excellent team attack as the home side swept from right to left in a move started by opposite wing Chay Mullins. The Bristol Bears back, identified by the IRFU’s IQ programme passed inside to full-back Patrick Campbell who beat one tackle and spun out of the next to advance his team to the 22 before the ball was spread out wide through impressive centre Jude Postlethwaite for Gibbons to score in the corner. Charlie Tector kicked the conversion but not before Italy had lost flanker David Odiase to the bin for a dangerous tackle at the back of a ruck on hooker James McCormick.

Italian indiscipline was undoing the strides made on the back of their physicality and scrum dominance, though referee Evans was doing them no favours and Tector kicked a penalty on 25 minutes as a result of a scrum penalty that could easily have gone the other way.

No matter as far as Ireland were concerned, as Tector kicked another penalty four minutes later to open a 13-0 lead and then saw Italy lose their captain Giacomo Ferrari to a yellow card, the No.8 penalised for leading in the carry with a forearm to the chin of opposing skipper Reuben Crothers.

Italy faced into another difficult period of 14 versus 15 but finished the first half of that challenge on a high, loosehead prop Luca Rizzoli striking off a lineout maul with a break in midfield and over the line, fly-half Nicolo Teneggi kicking the extras to give his side hope at the interval, just six points in arrears.

They also rode out the numerical disadvantage without conceding further in the opening minutes of the second half and Ireland needed to get a grip on the contest to restore a little authority as Ferrari returned for the remaining 34 minutes.

Further poor judgement from the visitors made the task easier as Italy conceded a couple of penalties that allowed Ireland into their 22. They launched their maul from five metres out and though initially driven back they made inroads with a second shove before the Italians brought it down. With the advantage, Ireland made a much-needed breakthrough, scrum-half Michael Devine punching sharply from the back of a ruck to get over the line. Tector made it four kicks from four on the night with the conversion but not before the referee went back to send another Italian to the bin, this time hooker Lapo Frangini for collapsing the initial maul.

That third yellow card and the opening of a 13-point lead for Ireland seemed to finally break Italy’s resistance. Ireland quickly went through the gears as a result, with a try from replacement back-rower Lorcan McLoughlin before the bonus point was secured with a fourth try from powerhouse No.8 Culhane. Tector had been replaced by Munster’s Tony Butler, who kicked the conversion and soon added another as Ireland hammered home their superiority with a fifth try, this time from wing Mullins, grabbing his third try in three games on 70 minutes.

Replacement Italy hooker Tommaso Scramoncin grabbed a consolation try on 80 minutes and McLoughlin ended the night in the sin bin but otherwise it was another night for Ireland’s U20s to celebrate and look ahead to a difficult away to England in two weeks.

IRELAND U20: P Campbell; C Mullins, J Postlethwaite, B Brownlee (D O'Grady, h-t), F Gibbons; C Tector (T Butler, 68) , M Devine (E Coughlan, 67); J Boyle (O Michel, 68), J McCormick (J Hanlon, 67), R McGuire (D McSweeney, 60); C O'Tighearnaigh, M Morrissey; J McNabney (L McLoughlin, 51), R Crothers - captain, J Culhane.

Yellow card: L McLoughlin 77 mins

ITALY U20: L Pani; F Cuminetti, F Mey (A Fusari, 64), D Passarella, F Lazzarin; N Teneggi (G Sante, 62), A Garbisi (G Tomaselli, 68); L Rizzoli V Bizzotto, 64), L Frangini, R Genovese; A Ortombina, R Andreoli; D Odiase (L Berlese, 68), R Vintcent (G Cenedese 35-45 - HIA), G Ferrari - captain (T Scramoncin, 60).

Yellow cards: D Odiase 17-27, G Ferrari 36-46, L Frangini 57-67

Referee: Aled Evans (Wales)