Girls can play too: Munster launch new Schools Cup competitions

Munster Rugby make history next month with the province's inaugural Senior and Junior Cup competitions for secondary school girls.

The games will be run off prior to the Easter break with the finals of both competitions penciled in for Musgrave Park on March 30th.

The Senior Cup competition will be contested by four teams - Bandon Grammar School, Villiers School, Coláiste Íde agus Iosef Abbeyfeale and St Anne's Community College Killaloe.

Six schools - Coláiste Íde agus Iosef Abbeyfeale, Salesian Secondary College Pallaskenry, St Anne's Community College Killaloe, Bandon Grammar School, Thomond Community College and Ardscoil Mhuire - will compete in the junior grade.

Women’s Committee Chairperson Wendy Keenan said: “I am delighted our plans to introduce the Junior and Senior Schools Cup competition has come to fruition. It’s an exciting venture for girls rugby which we expect will grow in strength year by year. The Women’s Committee are delighted to see another historic moment taking place on the 30th March when the Girls Schools Cup Finals will take place in Musgrave Park.”

Munster Rugby Women’s Development Officer, Ken Imbusch, said: “We’re delighted to be able to launch these competitions as they were planned pre-Covid. “It’s a testament to the work that is going on at present in the schools through the Club Community Rugby Officer (CCRO) and Women’s Participation Officer (WPO) programmes and I’d also like to acknowledge the fantastic work that teachers and volunteers are doing in the school environment to grow the game. With the rate the game is growing, it’s fantastic to be able to offer this added outlet to aspirational rugby players of all levels.”

Upcoming Fixtures

March 2nd: Junior Cup R1: Salesian Secondary College Pallaskenry v St Anne's Community College Killaloe, 12pm, 4G UL; Thomond Community College v Ardscoil Mhuire, 1.30pm, 4G UL (Bandon Grammar School and Coláiste Íde agus Iosef Abbeyfeale receive Bye to next round).

March 16th Junior Cup semi-finals: Coláiste Íde agus Iosef Abbeyfeale v Salesian Secondary College Pallaskenry or St Anne's Community College Killaloe, 12pm, 4G UL; Bandon Grammar School v Thomond Community College or Ardscoil Mhuire - 12pm, Musgrave Park

Senior Cup semi-finals: Bandon Grammar School v Villiers School, 1.30pm, Musgrave Park; Coláiste Íde agus Iosef Abbeyfeale v St Anne's Community College Killaloe, 1.30pm, 4G UL.

March 30th: Junior and Senior Cup Finals Musgrave Park.