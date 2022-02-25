Leinster hope Jason Jenkins proves another golden lock

Jason Jenkins stands 6‘ 8” tall and weighs in at a handful of pounds under 20 stone but Leo Cullen will apparently be plugging into the South African’s intellectual property as much as his physical power next season.

The 26-year-old’s switch from Munster to Leinster had been well-flagged. Confirmation finally landed yesterday and among the other reasons Cullen gave for the capture were his birth cert, time with the Bulls and ‘Boks, and that insider knowledge of the URC's new boys.

“He’s a big physical man, for starters, and then you have age profile and experience and the fact that the four South African teams that have joined the league and understanding the mindset that is required when we go down there and they come up here.

“Some of that intel is very valuable to us as a group and we don’t currently have it.”

Cullen first saw Jenkins play in an U20 World Championship in Italy – where his second-row partner was one RG Snyman - and remembers too how he stood out in one Bulls-Stormers fixture that was dripping with the crème-de-la-crème of the South African game.

Injury has confined the lock to just a single appearance with Munster this season but Cullen has spoken to the player and to Johann van Graan and the sense that he has settled in Ireland despite his injury issues served as further reassurance.

Leinster have struck gold with foreign locks more than once in the past with the likes of Brad Thorn, Nathan Hines, Scott Fardy and the lesser-known Hayden Triggs all proving valuable additions to a largely homogenous homegrown squad that tends to benefit from that outside perspective.

Cullen referenced this yesterday too.

The province’s well-being has been extended further this week with another round of contract extensions announced, the latest of them last night confirming new deals for both Rhys Ruddock and Michael Milne.

Ruddock will captain the side this evening for a game that will be his 200th in blue and that first-hand knowledge that Jenkins will offer on the South African sides next season will hardly be needed here against an Emirates Lions side coming off the back of four straight defeats.

“We’ve never played them before so we don’t quite know what to expect from this opposition this week,” said Cullen. “We know they are a big, physical abrasive team and we have to make sure that we are ready for that challenge.”