Fabien Galthie keeps changes to a minimum for Scottish test

Six Nations favourites France have made one change to the side that beat Ireland for Saturday's clash with Scotland at Murrayfield.

La Rochelle centre Jonathan Danty comes back into the side with Yoram Moefana moving to the left wing to replace the unavailable Gavin Villiere.

Head coach Fabien Galthie has also retained a 6-2 split on the bench. Villiere suffered a sinus fracture in the victory over Ireland but is expected back for the game against Wales in two weeks.

England have named Manu Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes in their starting line-up for Saturday’s Six Nations match against Wales. Harry Randall retains his spot at No 9 over Ben Youngs.

Wales boss Wayne Pivac has left out wing Louis Rees-Zammit and recalled number eight Taulupe Faletau for the game. Rees-Zammit is replaced by a fit-again Josh Adams, with Alex Cuthbert retained on the other wing and set to win his 50th cap.

Faletau makes his first Wales appearance for 11 months, having proved his fitness following a long-term ankle injury by playing in Bath's last two Gallagher Premiership matches against Wasps and Leicester.

He returns in a reshaped back-row, with Ross Moriarty switching to blindside flanker and Taine Basham lining up at openside. Jac Morgan, who made his Test debut against Scotland 12 days ago, is on the bench.

Players with English clubs are released back to them if they are not involved in a Wales matchday 23, so Gloucester star Rees-Zammit will be available for the Premiership appointment with Leicester on Saturday.

Meanwhile Jason Robinson has led a series of emotional tributes to dual-code rugby legend Va’aiga Tuigamala after his death at the age of 52.

Tuigamala, known globally as “Inga the Winger”, played for the All Blacks at the 1991 Rugby Union World Cup before switching to represent his native Samoa in the 1995 Rugby League and 1999 union World Cups.

In total, he won 19 caps for the All Blacks in rugby union and 23 for Samoa and two caps for Samoa in rugby league.

Having arrived in the UK from New Zealand in 1993, Tuigamala played 102 games for Wigan Warriors during five seasons at the club, scoring 62 tries.

Robinson, who played with Tuigamala at Wigan in the 1990s, wrote on social media: “Absolutely heartbroken! I owe so much to this amazing man! Literally helped change my life when he came to ⁦@WiganWarriorsRL⁩ from NZ.”

News of his death comes just a matter of weeks after his younger sister, pastor Helen Verry, died on January 30 after being seriously injured at a church in West Auckland. She was the youngest of 15 siblings. The reported workplace accident is being investigated.

A statement from Wigan Warriors said: "This morning, Wigan Warriors are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic news that former player Va’aiga (Inga) Tuigamala has passed away. Wigan Warriors send their deepest condolences to the family and friends at this awful time."

WALES (v England): L Williams (Scarlets); A Cuthbert (Ospreys), O Watkin (Ospreys), N Tompkins (Saracens), J Adams (Cardiff); D Biggar (Northampton, capt), T Williams (Cardiff); W Jones (Scarlets), R Elias (Scarlets), T Francis (Ospreys), W Rowlands (Dragons), A Beard (Ospreys), R Moriarty (Dragons), T Basham (Dragons), T Faletau (Bath).

Replacements: D Lake (Ospreys), G Thomas (Ospreys), L Brown (Dragons), S Davies (Cardiff), J Morgan (Ospreys), K Hardy (Scarlets), G Anscombe (Ospreys), J Davies (Scarlets).

FRANCE (v Scotland): Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Cyril Baille, Julian Marchand, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Paul Willemse, Francois Cros, Anthony Jelonch, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin, Maxime Lucu, Thomas Ramos