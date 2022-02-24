Sexton's mind remains on the job at hand even as time ticks by

Every day is a learning day. Even those spent in the stands. A hamstring injury suffered in training three days previously confined Johnny Sexton to a watching brief two weekends ago and don’t think it hasn’t crossed his mind that the setback all but cost him one last chance to face the French in a Six Nations game in Paris.

“Yeah, of course. They’re the little things, that every opportunity you get to play in a green jersey when you’re my age, that you know it could be last. It could be your last of that fixture."

That may be one staging post bypassed as his career approaches its end point, but this isn’t a man prepared to slip silently into the shadows. The fact that he referenced his own sporting mortality yesterday is interesting but the focus on making the next World Cup remains absolute.

Andy Farrell’s side are due to contest Pool B games against South Africa and Scotland in Saint-Denis in just over 18 months’ time. Sexton will be 38 by then and he is intent on taking in those two fixtures and more from his more usual place of prominence.

“Yeah, exactly, and that’s what I tried to do during the (France) game, was to try and soak in the atmosphere, feel what it’s like in the stadium and use it as motivation to get there,” he said ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Italy in Dublin.

“But also to remember what it’s like so that, if we do go back, potentially we’ve got two pool games, a potential quarter-final, potential semi-final and final all in that stadium. So I tried to soak in as much of it as I could.”

His own form has remained exemplary, even as the years drift by, but the bigger picture as to what Ireland might do if he doesn’t make next year’s tournament, or gets injured during it, remains one of the most crucial pieces of the picture.

That in mind, Joey Carbery’s performance in Saint-Denis and in Sexton’s absence must have been manna from heaven for a head coach who had been deprived of the Munster man’s services for too long because of injuries.

There is an obvious argument to be made for the younger of the two to be given the nod against the Azzurri, and maybe even away to England and/or at home to Scotland, but the expectation is that, fitness permitting, Sexton will start at the weekend.

He has already declared himself “good to go” for the next appointment having returned to training from that hamstring strain at the back end of last week and the prospect of others acing auditions is one to unsettle him.

“I’m well used to competition,” he said yesterday before rattling off a list of names that bookmarked his career, from Ronan O’Gara and Felipe Contepomi at one end to the Byrne brothers at the other.

There was also praise for Carbery’s contribution against France and a recognition that the somewhat contrasting perception of them as characters, let alone any variances in their skillsets, can only be of benefit to the squad.

“Joey is his own man, you know? We may be different people of course but that is not to say that one is right and one is wrong. You probably want different characters at ten and we need more competition. To go to a World Cup you probably need three/four guys competing in every position and that is what we are striving for.

“And Joey, as I’ve said previously, had Japan and America in the summer, Argentina in November, then France and off the bench against Wales, so he is racking up those Test matches and building on them and improving and doing well. That is exactly what we need. It’s what the whole squad needs. We need more as well, in every position.”

How much depth can be built into the collective this week will be revealed with tomorrow’s matchday squad selection but one door will be opened in the second row - probably for Ryan Baird - with the news that Iain Henderson has tested positive for Covid.

Fingers crossed that the virus will not spread any further although if there is any week during a Six Nations for Ireland to absorb misfortunes then it is this one when the opposition has lost its previous 34 games in the competition.

Sunday is an opportunity not just to bag a bonus-point win but to make up ground on France and England in terms of points difference given Fabien Galthié’s and Eddie Jones’ sides have already accounted for the tournament’s whipping boys.

A Grand Slam is beyond Ireland but there is still so much to play for.

“A massive amount. We spoke about it, that if we won our last three games we are guaranteed the Triple Crown. I came up in an era when they were winning Triple Crowns for fun but then you look into history and we have won, I think, it is nine Triple Crowns, which is very few when you think about it over the last 100 years, you know?”

Ireland have claimed eleven Triple Crowns but the sentiment stands.

“It would be a great thing and it is guaranteed if we win the last three. Of course we give ourselves a great shot at the title if we win the last three because France have to go to Scotland this week and Wales and then play a good England team in France as well. So, it’s not over but we have to hold up our end of the bargain.”