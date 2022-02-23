Four changes in Ireland U20 side for Musgrave meeting with Italy

Richie Murphy has made four changes to the Ireland team for Friday's U20 Six Nations clash with Italy at Musgrave Park (Kick-off 8pm, live on Virgin Media Two).

Chay Mullins, Jude Postlethwaite, Fionn Gibbons and Matthew Devine all come into the starting XV for the third round clash.

Winger Mullins comes back into the back three having scored a brace of tries against Wales, with Patrick Campbell continuing at full-back and Gibbons shifting to the left wing.

Having featured in last summer's U20 Six Nations, Postlethwaite comes into midfield to partner Ben Brownlee for his first appearance of the 2022 Championship, while Devine joins Charlie Tector in the half-backs.

Murphy has named an unchanged starting pack with Reuben Crothers once again captaining the side from the back row.

The Ireland Head Coach is looking forward to another rousing reception for his side at Musgrave Park.

"The atmosphere at Musgrave Park for the Wales game was memorable and it lifted the whole group to have that vocal and strong home support behind us. We're excited to get back to Cork on Friday night and hopefully build on our performances to date."

IRELAND U20S: P Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster), C Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby), J Postlethwaite (Banbridge RFC/Ulster), B Brownlee (UCD RFC/Leinster), F Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster), C Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), M Devine (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht); J Boyle (UCD RFC/Leinster), J McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), R McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster), C O'Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster), M Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster), J McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), R Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster, Captain), J Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster).

Replacements: J Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster), O Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), D McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster), A McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster), L McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster), E Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster), T Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster), D O'Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster).