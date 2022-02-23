Iain Henderson tests positive for Covid, out of Italy clash

The Ulster lock produced a positive Covid result during routine testing of the squad
11 February 2022; Iain Henderson during the Ireland captain's run at Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 15:14
Brendan O'Brien

Covid’s grip on society may have weakened but it continues to have its effect and Andy Farrell will now have to plan for Ireland’s upcoming Six Nations game against Italy without Iain Henderson because of it.

The Ulster lock produced a positive Covid result during routine testing of the squad on his arrival into camp on Monday evening. That test result has since been confirmed and Henderson has since left the squad to return home for his period of isolation.

The player is well, according to the IRFU, who added that there are no other positive results in the camp. The squad will continue to test across the week.

Johnny Sexton: 'I'm well used to competition, it's nothing new'

