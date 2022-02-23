Johnny Sexton: 'I'm well used to competition, it's nothing new'

Johnny Sexton has declared himself to be more than comfortable with the competition for the Ireland No.10 jersey while declaring himself fit and ready for Ireland's Six Nations tie with Italy this Sunday.

The Leinster veteran missed out on the defeat to France two weekends ago after suffering a minor hamstring injury training but confirmed that he is “good to go” now having returned to training at the back end of last week.

He did miss the full-on session with the Ireland U20s in favour of a spell with the physios in last week's mini-camp but he played a full part in Wednesday’s business and the fact that he has been kicking as well suggests a full recovery.

The odds are that he will start at the Aviva Stadium in four days’ time, not least because another two weeks will pass before Ireland play again, against England at Twickenham, and his last outing was the opening win against Wales at the start of February.

Still, Joey Carbery’s assured effort at the Stade de France in his absence has clearly narrowed the perceived gap between Sexton and the rest of the contenders at out-half and there is an understandable theory that the Munster should go again against the Azzurri.

If things are heating up then Sexton himself is playing it cool.

“I’m well used to competition. Like, I’ve had it early doors, whether it was with Ronan (O’Gara) and Felipe (Contepomi) with Ireland and at Leinster, and when you have the jersey there is always someone else that you are competing with over the years, like Ian Madigan, Ian McKinley, Paddy Jackson or Joey obviously.

“Joey has been around a long time. He is 26 now so I have been used to it for the last five years really. It’s nothing new. Nothing has changed for me. What’s important for me is that I prepare as best I can. I can’t worry too much about what other people are doing. You’ve got to concentrate on yourself and that’s what I have always tried to do.”

Carbery’s ability to show so much composure and execute as well as he did in Paris was hugely reassuring given the hand-wringing in recent years over the inability of younger models to bump Sexton off the catwalk.

The fact that Sexton was only ruled out later in the week meant Carbery did not have the benefit of a thorough lead-in and the circumstances were loaded against him further by the manner in which France dominated for the first 45 minutes.

“Yeah, I pulled out early on the Wednesday and was hoping it wasn't too bad, but we went for a scan and it was bad enough to rule me out of the game,” said Sexton. “But we've been swapping in and out all the time. I thought he did well.

“To get called in late, it's always tougher. I suppose he would have been preparing the same anyway, knowing him, he's a very good professional and always does his prep right. So I don't think it would have affected him too much.

“But look, he was composed on the day and did well, and it's good for him, (after) having a tough time with injuries to get back. He's played a few games now in the summer and then Argentina and France, so he's getting those games in the international arena under his belt and he'll only be much better for it.”

Sexton has sat out his own share of Ireland and Leinster games due to injury down the years but being marked absent for the French assignment seems to have been tougher than most - and not just because the locals gave him the bird when the cameras focused in on him.

He had spoken prior to his hamstring issue about the lessons learned on his previous visit to the city, in late 2020, as a recently installed captain, about how aspects of the preparation left something to be desired, and how the TV cameras captured his annoyance at being taken off.

“It was a game I almost had in my head for the last two years, based on what happened there previously and I thought that I was in a great place to go and put that to bed and put those demons to bed.

“Look, bad timing to pick up the small injury that I did. There was some great learnings for the team in there, but it was definitely tough to watch, yeah.”