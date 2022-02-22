Andy Friend targets six URC wins to secure Champions Cup rugby

Andy Friend laid down a challenge to his Connacht squad last week that they must win six of their remaining URC games if they are to make it to the Champions Cup again next season.

And having won the first of those games away to Scarlets at the weekend, he is further boosted by the availability of three players from injury.

Experienced loosehead Denis Buckley in-form flanker Conor Oliver and emerging lock Oisin Dowling all trained at the Sportsground on Tuesday morning and are available for selection as they prepare to host the Stormers next Saturday in Galway as they continue their battle to qualify for the Champions Cup.

“We were very aware of coming into this block of three games, my message to the players was we have eight games left, we need to win six of those by my calculations to put ourselves in a position to be trying to play Champions Cup rugby next year.

“The pleasing thing was when we finished that game on Saturday night, I went to shake Jarrad Butler’s hand and the first thing he said to me was ‘we now need five from seven Friendy’.

“If we can get seven from seven all the better but everyone is really clear on the task we have given ourselves and hopefully we can pick those games off one by one,” said Friend.

Connacht have five players in the Irish squad this week but Friend can’t see any of them being available for their clash against the Stormers on Saturday. “The week of training will have been done. One of the things we have learned from experience is that there are certain players you can drop in at certain times but your key positions, your hooking role, your ten role, they need to be part of the weekly build-up so with Dave Heffernan and Jack Carty now being called up, which is a credit to them, as well as Finlay Bealham, Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen, great having five blokes up there with the national team and my assumption is they will all be involved in some capacity at the weekend,” added Friend