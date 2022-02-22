England lock George Kruis retiring from rugby to focus on business commitments

England lock George Kruis retiring from rugby to focus on business commitments

England forward George Kruis will quit the game in May (David Davies/PA)

Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 09:08
Andrew Baldock

England forward George Kruis has announced his retirement from rugby on his 32nd birthday in order to focus on his business commitments.

Former Saracens lock Kruis, who won 45 caps for England and represented the British and Irish Lions, will hang up his boots at the end of the current Japanese league season with Saitama Wild Knights.

Kruis, who announced his decision via his sports nutrition company’s website fourfive.com, said: “My rugby career has been amazing, the friends and experiences I have made will shape the rest of my life.

“I have always given 100 per cent to everything I do and right now I’m planning on my focus being 100 per cent on building the fourfive.com brand when I finish with Saitama Wild Knights in May.”

Kruis, not included in England head coach Eddie Jones’ current Six Nations squad, has opted not to pursue his bid to regain a place in the side in time for next year’s World Cup in France.

He said: “For me, I need to embrace my business and the opportunity it presents. I want and need to challenge myself to replicate my international standard off the field – and build the fourfive brand.”

George Kruis, left, made 45 appearances for England (Adam Davy/PA)

Kruis won four Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups during his 11 years at Saracens before leaving to join Japanese side Wild Knights for the 2020/21 season.

He was also a part of two Six Nations triumphs for England, including the Grand slam in 2016, after making his debut for his country against New Zealand at Twickenham in 2014.

More in this section

Will Connors 29/11/2021 Season ended for Connors but Leavy close on a return
Andy Farrell 18/2/2022 Stick or twist: Italian job poses selection headaches for Farrell 
Patrick Campbell and Cameron Winnett 4/2/2022 Pres pride as Patrick Campbell embraces big stage
KruisPlace: UK
<p>Italy head coach Kieran Crowley </p>

Depleted Italy suffer two more injuries ahead of Ireland clash

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up