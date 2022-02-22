Stick or twist: Italian job poses selection headaches for Farrell 

Ireland and Italy will meet in Dublin this Sunday with both sides looking to rebound from Guinness Six Nations defeats but the similarities well and truly end there.

For Ireland boss Andy Farrell there is the dilemma of selection from a squad which yesterday welcomed back a fit-again James Lowe, and called up another exciting uncapped back in Jimmy O’Brien while there is also the need to get some game time into captain Johnny Sexton, who looks set to pass fit following the hamstring strain that kept him out of the round-two loss to France in Paris 10 days ago.

What Italy head coach Kieran Crowley would give for those problems right now. His first championship in the hot seat has begun as all his recent predecessors’ stints ended, with defeats that have once again brought their status as a Six Nations participant under scrutiny.

Drawing France away and England at home in the first two rounds must have seemed like a cruel joke to the former All Black who delivered the Rainbow Cup to Benetton last season as a parting gift. Yet in truth, any of their five rivals would have beaten a side that has no winning experience save for last November’s victory at home to Uruguay.

That was a first win for the Azzurri in two years but their losing streak in the championship stretches back to the third round of the 2015 Six Nations and a win over Scotland at Murrayfield.

Crowley’s hopes of ending that wretched run will not have increased by a current injury list that numbers some of his most experienced players, including forwards Marco Fuser, Johan Meyer, Sebastian Negri and Gloucester’s Jake Polledri and centre Luca Morisi while teenage wing Tommaso Menoncello, who scored a try on his Italy debut in round one against in Paris, is also ruled out. Italy also lost Benetton wing Ratuva Tavuyara and uncapped Agen full-back Ange Capuozzo following last weekend’s club fixtures.

Not that any of that will worry his Ireland counterpart. Farrell yesterday was able to recall Lowe following the hamstring injury that caused him to miss the opening two rounds, a convincing win over Wales and the 30-24 loss at Stade de France 10 days ago. His return comes following a try-scoring comeback performance for Leinster in their bonus-point win over Ospreys, a game that also saw the in-form O’Brien, scorer of four tries at Bath in January, return from a calf issue.

The addition of O’Brien means he joins Ulster’s Michael Lowry in looking for a first Test cap and the head coach has already handed a Test debut to Connacht’s Mack Hansen this month. It was a decision rewarded with a sparkling bow in the home win over Wales and a brilliantly executed maiden try in Paris yet the return of Lowe for the first time since the Autumn Nations Series when he proved to the boss he had added some defensive wherewithal to his big left boot and cutting edge in attack is just one of the big choices facing Farrell this week in a team selection debate he admitted was not straightforward.

Taken in isolation, a game against the Italians offers the best opportunity to hand Test-level experience to players outside the group of regular starters but with this fixture falling in the middle of the two fallow weeks, and a trip to Twickenham to face England following it on March 12, Farrell also recognises the need to keep his frontline players ticking over.

He sent 14 of those less regular and fringe players back to their provinces last weekend for United Rugby Championship matches and was able to reintegrate all of them back into his group when the squad reassembled at Carton House last night, another boost given Italy’s woes. Yet the Irish management has to balance the number of changes it makes against the need for continuing the momentum that was checked rather than halted by a performance against France that while a losing one also possessed as many positives as disappointments.

"There's all sorts of things you need to bring into contention,” Farrell said last Friday during the two-day training camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre in west Dublin. “It's game time, it's opportunity, it's trying to predict what our team will look like in two or three weeks' time. There are all sorts of different permutations and it's a tricky one around the fallow weeks because game time is pretty important. Some guys have not played too much, some of them have been sent back (to their provinces) but there are other guys who haven't played too much, do they need a game? What's it going to look like if they don't? There's many moving parts we need to assess over the coming days."

Farrell will also factor in the type of bench he will look for at Twickenham. Questions were raised about the replacements’ effectiveness in trying to chase the game rather than close it out in Paris. The answers to his questions will come on Friday when he reveals his hand but with the 2023 World Cup in France now just 19 months away, the opportunities to deepen the experience in his squad are narrowing with every game and he referred to the possibility of tour games against the Maori and a Super Rugby franchise when Ireland tour New Zealand this summer for their first Test series against the All Blacks in 10 years. As far as next weekend is concerned we want to give as much opportunity to people as we possibly can but we’ve also got to get the plan right and what’s right for the team to be able to perform down the line as well,” Farrell said, speaking before the clean bill of health from the weekend. “In reality, I know that windows are very short in the international arena to blood people but it’s something that we’re looking at regarding extra games in the summer etc so people will be exposed and put under pressure that we want to see.”