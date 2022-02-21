Season ended for Connors but Leavy close on a return

The flanker sustained a knee injury in the province's URC defeat to Cardiff (29-27) and a further review by medics last week has found the damage to be more serious than first feared.
Season ended for Connors but Leavy close on a return

Will Connors

Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 14:10
Colm O’Connor

Leinster must plan without I Will Connors for the remainder of the season

The flanker sustained a knee injury in the province's URC defeat to Cardiff (29-27) and a further review by medics last week has found the damage to be more serious than first feared.

However, the province has some positive injury news today with confirmation that Dan Leavy is due to step up his rehabilitation programme this week and return to training. 

The 27-year-old fractured his wrist in training last January, the latest in a long list of issues that has stalled his international career. 

He will also be further assessed this week before a final decision is made on his availablity for Friday's URC clash with Lions at the RDS Arena (7.35pm)

Among those awaiting further assessment this week before a decision is made on their involvement against Lions are Rory O'Loughlin (illness) and Vakh Abdaladze (neck). O'Loughlin was a late withdrawal from the squad to face Ospreys on Saturday while Abdaladze sustained a neck injury in the game against Edinburgh.

All of Rhys Ruddock (quad), James Lowe (hamstring) and Jimmy O'Brien (calf) came through the Ospreys game with no issues with the latter two now joining the Ireland squad ahead of their clash with Italy.

More in this section

RUGBYU-FRA-TOP 14-PAU-TOULOUSE Top 14 drilldown: Glory days seem like a distant memory for Toulouse
Edinburgh v Newcastle Falcons Newcastle Falcons lead tributes to Steve Black after death of ‘proud Geordie’
Wasps Squad Photocall van Graan predicts big things for Malakai Fekitoa
<p> James Lowe of Leinster evades the tackle from Luke Morgan of Ospreys on his way to scoring his side's third try during the United Rugby Championship match at the RDS on Friday night</p>

James Lowe and Jimmy O'Brien named in Ireland squad

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up