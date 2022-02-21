Season ended for Connors but Leavy close on a return

Leinster must plan without I Will Connors for the remainder of the season
The flanker sustained a knee injury in the province's URC defeat to Cardiff (29-27) and a further review by medics last week has found the damage to be more serious than first feared.
However, the province has some positive injury news today with confirmation that Dan Leavy is due to step up his rehabilitation programme this week and return to training.
The 27-year-old fractured his wrist in training last January, the latest in a long list of issues that has stalled his international career.
He will also be further assessed this week before a final decision is made on his availablity for Friday's URC clash with Lions at the RDS Arena (7.35pm)
Among those awaiting further assessment this week before a decision is made on their involvement against Lions are Rory O'Loughlin (illness) and Vakh Abdaladze (neck). O'Loughlin was a late withdrawal from the squad to face Ospreys on Saturday while Abdaladze sustained a neck injury in the game against Edinburgh.
All of Rhys Ruddock (quad), James Lowe (hamstring) and Jimmy O'Brien (calf) came through the Ospreys game with no issues with the latter two now joining the Ireland squad ahead of their clash with Italy.