James Lowe and Jimmy O'Brien named in Ireland squad

James Lowe has returned to Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations squad ahead of this Sunday’s third-round visit of Italy to Aviva Stadium while there is a call-up for uncapped Leinster back Jimmy O’Brien.

Andy Farrell has called in a 38-man squad to assemble on Monday evening as the head coach looks for a rebound from the round-two defeat to France in Paris nine days ago.

A smaller group met at the IRFU High-Performance Centre last Thursday and Friday for a two-day camp during the championship’s first rest week and Farrell will welcome back the 14 players who were released to play for their provinces in last weekend’s United Rugby Championship matches.

Connacht’s Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan, Leinster trio Ryan Baird, Cian Healy and Jordan Larmour, Munster’s Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes and Dave Kilcoyne, and Ulster quintet Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell all came through their matches unscathed to resume their places in the Ireland camp.

The return of Lowe comes following a try-scoring comeback performance for Leinster in their bonus-point win over Ospreys after he missed Ireland’s first two rounds with a muscle injury sustained in training with his province on the eve of Farrell’s initial Six Nations squad announcement.

His inclusion ahead of the Italy game brings the head coach a selection dilemma given Lowe’s impressive showing during November’s Autumn Series and the rapid acclimatisation to Test rugby shown by Connacht’s left wing Mack Hansen in his performances against Wales and France.

Hansen has been the only debutant in the championship so far but O’Brien’s addition means he joins Ulster’s Lowry in looking for a first Test cap with the Italian game offering their best hopes of selection given this is a fixture against the competition’s least successful side and has been used as an opportunity to give experience to fringe players.

Backs (18) Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen), Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf), Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht), Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon), Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht) , Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers), James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) , Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD), Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College), James Lowe (Leinster), Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge), Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) , Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College).

Forwards (20) Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University), Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers), Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere), Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf), Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf), Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers), Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy), Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD), James Ryan (Leinster/UCD), Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD).