Double D'Arcy magic helps Clontarf continue winning run 

Clontarf conjured up another try of the season contender in their 22-14 Energia All-Ireland League win over Young Munster.

The Division 1A leaders did not have it all their own way at Castle Avenue, but back-to-back tries during the first half set them up for victory.

Maul expert Dylan Donnellan took a familiar route for his 12th try of the campaign, before the D'Arcy twins, Matt and Adrian, were at the heart of a sweeping 27th-minute attack straight from the restart.

Clontarf captain Matt broke out of the 22, combining with Tadhg Bird before some nice offloading in midfield allowed Conor Kelly to put Michael Courtney into space. He fed the other D'Arcy brother to dive over in the left corner.

Munster prop Josh Wycherley came off the bench to burrow over for the Cookies' second try, but a late penalty from 'Tarf replacement Conor Kearns sealed the result.

Winning at the 13th attempt, Ballynahinch broke their duck with a 19-9 triumph away to relegation rivals UCC.

Former Ulster prop Kyle McCall barged over for a brace of maul tries inside the opening 16 minutes. Daniel Squires kicked three penalties for an injury-hit UCC.

Having led 17-7 through tries from Dylan O'Grady and Leinster Academy back rower Sean O'Brien, UCD were reeled back in by Cork Constitution in a thrilling 31-all draw in Belfield.

The reigning champions matched the students' four-try haul, with Niall Kenneally crossing in the 71st minute and captain Aidan Moynihan landing the levelling conversion.

A 61st-minute maul try from Luke Thompson steered Lansdowne to a 20-15 win at Dublin University, while Terenure College edged out Garryowen 18-17 thanks to Levi Vaughan's powerful try finish from a blindside break.

In Division 1B, St. Mary's College and Naas are both just three points behind second-placed Highfield, with a Will O'Brien brace helping Naas prevail 21-20 at City of Armagh.

Mary's remain third despite losing 24-23 at Old Belvedere, whose out-half Justin Leonard coolly drop-kicked the match-winning conversion from out wide, after the ball had fallen off the tee.

A superb solo try from Alex Molloy put table toppers Old Wesley on course for a 30-3 victory over Highfield, while Ronan Coffey and Conor Glynn both touched down twice in Shannon's 62-point hammering of Navan.

Banbridge won their latest Ulster derby, hooker Peter Cromie's early second half try helping them see off Malone on a 22-15 scoreline.