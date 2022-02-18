Belvedere clinch dramatic win over Castleknock in Leinster Schools Cup

Belvedere College will face 2020 joint-winners Newbridge College at the quarter-final stage of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup after they dramatically overcame the challenge of Castleknock College at Energia Park in Donnybrook yesterday afternoon.

Coached by former Munster and Ireland fly-half Jeremy Staunton (who is also part of the school's teaching staff), Castleknock appeared to be on the brink of a last-eight spot when they led 15-7 just past the third-quarter mark. Thanks to tries from Gavin Murphy O'Kane and Darragh Enright - as well as five points from the boot of No 8 Danny Ruane - Belvo's quest for a 13th Senior Cup title looked set to fall short at the first hurdle.

However, when push came to shove, the north Dubliners produced the goods. Supplementing a Senan Coakley five-pointer, replacement back-row Michael Carmody drove over in the final minute to secure a 19-15 triumph.

At Castle Avenue, Terenure College comfortably defeated St Fintan's HS, Sutton on a final scoreline of 47-3.

Despite conceding an early penalty to Fintan's winger Luke Ingle, Terenure fired back with converted tries from Cuan Doyle and Yago Fernández Vilar to lead 14-3 at the break.

Vinnie Murray Cup qualifiers Fintan's certainly weren't lacking in endeavour, but their lack of cutting edge in attack ensured the 'Nure whitewash remained unbreached during the opening period.

They needed a strong start to the second half to have any chance of success, but instead it was their much-fancied counterparts who pounced for a third try through captain Darragh Brooks.

The south Dubliners continued to turn on the style amidst inclement weather conditions with Regan Gallaher, Ben Nolan, Ultan Byrne and Matthew Lydon all crossing over to seal a convincing triumph in style.

'Nure are set for a tougher examination in the next phase of the competition, however, with a quarter-final clash against 69-times champions Blackrock College now on the horizon.

'Rock produced an impressive display to knock out St Michael's College last Sunday and will be hell-bent on reclaiming the Senior Cup crown for the first time since 2018.

Having claimed the scalp of Clongowes Wood College - who were declared joint champions along with Newbridge two years ago - earlier in the week, Gonzaga College will now face Wesley College in the last-eight.

On the back of their comprehensive win over CUS on Thursday, St Mary's College will square off against Kilkenny College in the hunt for a semi-final place.