French recall for Mohamed Haouas 

Montpellier prop Mohamed Haouas has been recalled to France’s extended squad for their Six Nations match against Scotland, after being handed a suspended prison sentence for his role in a series of burglaries in 2014.

His was one of a number of notable names on the 42-player list. Lyon centre Pierre-Louis Barassi returns from injury, while Toulon duo Aymeric Luc and Swan Rebbadj were also recalled, while Jonathan Danty, Gabin Villiere and Matthieu Jalibert are out with injuries.

The 27-year-old tighthead was named in Fabien Galthie’s first 42-player squad for France’s first match against Italy, but - with his long-delayed court appearance due the Friday before the opening weekend - he was released before the matchday squad was announced, and was not selected for the second-round encounter with Ireland.

The judge at the tribunal correctionnel de Montpellier handed Haouas an 18-month suspended sentence and a fine of €15,000 for his role in a series of break-ins at tobacconists in Montpellier when he was still a teenager. The punishment was requested by the prosecutor who recognised and welcomed Haouas’s successful efforts to turn his life around.

Along with a number of fellow French internationals, Hoauas now works with the Rebonds association, which helps young people living in difficult circumstances.

The day after his conviction, the prop played the first 50 minutes of Montpellier’s 29-12 victory over Pau.

He made his debut in the Six Nations victory over England in February 2020, Fabien Galthie’s first match in charge of Les Bleus, and has been a regular early name on the teamsheet ever since, playing 13 of Galthie’s 22 matches in charge to date.

France - the only side still with Grand Slam ambitions this year - meet Scotland in Edinburgh on February 26, their first away game of the Championship.

Gregor Townsend’s side are something of a bogey team for Les Bleus, and have beaten them twice in the previous two Six Nations. In the third round of the two sides’ 2020 Six Nations meeting in Edinburgh, Haouas was sent off for punching James Ritchie in the 37th minute.