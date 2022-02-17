Watch: Old rivals CBC and PBC meet in Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup semi-final

Bad weather may have claimed one of Thursday's Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup semi-finals but the surviving clash could potentially provide enough tension for both.
It's all systems go at Cork’s Musgrave Park, from where the Irish Examiner will broadcast the latest showdown between Christian Brothers College and Presentation Brothers College.
After the competition didn't take place last year, the sides shared the 2020 title - with Covid meaning the final was never played. Twelve months earlier, Christians edged the 2019 decider 5-3 - and another tense contest is in store.
Connor Morris, Donal Lenihan and Duncan Williams will be at Musgrave Park for the 3pm kick-off with the Examiner Sport coverage starting at 2.40.