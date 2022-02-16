Bandon Grammar vs Crescent Senior Cup semi-final postponed

The last four clash, due to be played at Tom Clifford Park, will be refixed due to adverse weather conditions.
A view of Musgrave Park. Picture: INPHO/Ben Whitley

Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 16:33
Joel Slattery

Thursday's Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup semi-final between Crescent College Comprehensive and Bandon Grammar has been postponed, organisers have announced.

The other semi-final, between Cork rivals Presentation Brothers College and Christian Brothers College, which will be live-streamed by Examiner Sport, takes place as scheduled at Musgrave Park at 3pm on Thursday.

Wednesday's Junior Cup double-header, due to be played at Old Crescent RFC's Takumi Park was also postponed with the Castletroy College vs St Munchin’s and Crescent College Comprehensive v Rockwell College games also due to be refixed.

