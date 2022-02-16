Bandon Grammar vs Crescent Senior Cup semi-final postponed

Thursday's Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup semi-final between Crescent College Comprehensive and Bandon Grammar has been postponed, organisers have announced.

The last four clash, due to be played at Tom Clifford Park, will be refixed due to adverse weather conditions.

The other semi-final, between Cork rivals Presentation Brothers College and Christian Brothers College, which will be live-streamed by Examiner Sport, takes place as scheduled at Musgrave Park at 3pm on Thursday.

Wednesday's Junior Cup double-header, due to be played at Old Crescent RFC's Takumi Park was also postponed with the Castletroy College vs St Munchin’s and Crescent College Comprehensive v Rockwell College games also due to be refixed.