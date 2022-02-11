Diarmuid Barron looking to 'grab every opportunity' with Munster

With their international players on Six Nations duty, Munster will need new leaders to stand up and be counted as the United Rugby Championship games come thick and fast.

With seven league games, including two in South Africa and an inter-pro derby against Leinster, before the Champions Cup clash with Exeter, players like Diarmuid Barron will have an opportunity for an extended run in the side - and get the chance to show what they can do when handed a starting jersey.

"Munster is a massive club to be a part of. I think everyone goes out in the mind frame that you still have to grab your opportunity even if you're 100 games down the line because there are people - whether it's behind you or in front of you - that are willing to grab every opportunity as best they can," said Barron.

"You know there's competition for places and, obviously, getting a run of games is brilliant just in terms of trying to hit your straps and form but every time you play for Munster, it's a massive deal and I'm under no illusion in that. It makes me very proud to do so."

Friday night sees a trip to Scotstoun to take on a Glasgow side two points - and two places above them in the United Rugby Championship standings.

"The nature of the layout of the URC means that every game is so competitive every week, so I think from day one at the start of the season, we know every game is extremely important and it matters. We won't change that for this week. This is the next challenge ahead of us and it's a massive one so we're massively excited for it."

Munster made eight changes from the side that beat Zebre last time out - among them Simon Zebo returning to make his 150th appearance for the province and Gavin Coombes, who was released from the Ireland squad.

MUNSTER: M Haley; S Daly, C Farrell, R Scannell, S Zebo; B Healy, N Cronin; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue (c), C Cloete, G Coombes.

Replacements: K O’Byrne, J Wycherley, J Ryan, C Hurley, A Kendellen, P Patterson, J Crowley, J Hodnett.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: O Smith, S Cancelliere, R Fergusson, S Johnson, R McLean, D Weir, G Horne; O Kebble, F Brown, S Berghan, S Cummings, R Gray, R Wilson, T Gordon, J Dempsey.

Replacements: J Matthews, N McBeth, E Pieretto, K McDonald, A Miller, J Dobie, D Miotti, S McDowall.