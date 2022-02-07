French vow to 'rectify' disciplinary issues ahead of Ireland's arrival

Les Bleus conceded a total 14 penalties against Italy on Sunday, compared to Ireland’s six against Wales 24 hours earlier.
Julien Marchand and Antoine Dupont of France with the Giuseppe Garibaldi trophy after the game

Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 16:17
James Harrington

France have recognised the need to cut down their penalty count if they are to get the better of Six Nations opponents Ireland.

Les Bleus conceded a total 14 penalties against Italy on Sunday, compared to Ireland’s six against Wales 24 hours earlier. The hosts' penalty count at Stade de France reached six in the opening half-hour and they hit nine by the 54th minute, the same time referee Jaco Peyper penalised Ireland for the first time at the Aviva.

Five of France’s errors were for offside.

"The downside [of our performance] was a bit of indiscipline,” hooker Julien Marchand admitted. “We made too many mistakes, especially offsides.

“These mistakes should not be repeated as the tournament goes on because they give opponents the chance to score points.” 

But captain Antoine Dupont - after only his second match since December 11 because of illness and injury - insisted that France’s discipline issues against Italy were: "Nothing very worrying for us."

Backrow Gregory Alldritt added: “[Discipline] needs to be improved. It's a bit special to start the Six Nations tournament, it's such a legendary competition, everyone wants to give 300%. We need a little more clarity - 14 penalties is a lot for an international match, but I'm not worried. We'll rectify it this week.” 

France’s pre-tournament preparations were hit by Covid-19 and injuries, with 11 key players - including Dupont, Romain Ntamack and Cameron Woki - all missing the first week of training camp, putting them slightly behind schedule for the start of the competition.

“The first 20 minutes of the game illustrate the fact that the team hasn't played together for nearly three months,” team manager Raphael Ibanez said, standing in for Fabien Galthie who has been isolating after testing positive for the virus.

Centre Jonathan Danty, who limped off with an ankle injury shortly before the hour, will definitely miss Saturday’s match. Leo Berdeu has been called up to the extended 42-player squad in his absence, as has La Rochelle loosehead Dany Priso, in for Clermont's Daniel Bibi Biziwu, who has Covid-19.

