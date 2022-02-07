Six Nations Videocast: Special guest Scott Robertson joins our rugby team to preview Paris crunch

Join Irish Examiner columnist Donal Lenihan on Thursday, along with guests Ronan O'Gara, Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson and Irish Examiner rugby writer Peter Jackson.

In this special Six Nations show, expect reflections on a dramatic opening weekend of the Championship and a look ahead to Le Crunch in Paris next Saturday.

Scott Robertson is the head coach at New Zealand Super Rugby side Crusaders who he has led to three Super Rugby and two Super Rugby Aotearoa titles in five seasons.

A former All-Black he played in France with Perpignan and has worked with Ronan O'Gara while the Corkman was an assistant coach in Christchurch.

A keen student of European rugby, we look forward to him sharing his insights on the Six Nations championship with our rugby team.