Live sport proves a huge ratings winner for RTÉ

Live sport proved a massive ratings winner for RTÉ with over a million viewers tuning into their coverage of the Six Nations and the Allianz Football League on Saturday alone.
Ireland's victory over Wales at the Aviva Stadium secured an average audience of 729,000 viewers on RTÉ2 with the viewership peaking at 4.07pm with 841,000 watching. In addition, there were 96,000 streams on RTÉ Player.
The clash of old rivals Kerry and Dublin in Austin Stack Park, Tralee also attracted plenty of eyeballs for the broadcaster later that evening. An average of 444,000 viewers tuned into the match with a peak of 494,000 recorded at 8.12pm. There were 27,000 streams on RTÉ Player.
The Dublin Racing Festival from Leopardstown on Saturday on RTÉ One had an average audience of 83,000 with a share of 9% while Sunday's Leopardstown racing, also on RTÉ One averaged 108,000 with a 14% share.
RTE's coverage of France v Italy on Sunday had 240,000 viewers while there were 23,000 streams on RTÉ Player. Sunday evening saw a wrap of the weekend's GAA action on RTÉ2's Allianz League Sunday which was seen by an average of 110,000 viewers and with a share of 12% of the available audience.
RTÉ's Group Head of Sport, Declan McBennett said "Across rugby, GAA and racing the desire for free-to-air sport is clear for all to see. Events like those from the weekend allow people to enjoy sport as a collective and witness those who are wearing their jerseys and silks with pride and providing enjoyment for some and inspiration for others."