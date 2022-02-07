Live sport proves a huge ratings winner for RTÉ

Live sport proved a massive ratings winner for RTÉ with over a million viewers tuning into their coverage of the Six Nations and the Allianz Football League on Saturday alone.

Ireland's victory over Wales at the Aviva Stadium secured an average audience of 729,000 viewers on RTÉ2 with the viewership peaking at 4.07pm with 841,000 watching. In addition, there were 96,000 streams on RTÉ Player.