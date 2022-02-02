Johnny Sexton still learning as he confirms contract talks to resume after Six Nations

The same applies to Sexton’s view of his captaincy as the 36-year-old embarks on his third Six Nations at the helm having reached 101 Ireland caps in his last outing in green last November, the 29-20 win over the All Blacks.
Johnny Sexton expects to sit down with the IRFU once the Six Nations has finished to discuss extending his contract beyond this season.
The 36-year-old collected his 101st Ireland cap when leading his country to victory over New Zealand last November and the two-time British & Irish Lion is set to embark on his 13th Six Nations campaign and third as captain when Ireland open their championship account at home to Wales on Saturday.
Sexton, who signed a one-year extension to his central contract last March which will expire this summer, has long maintained it is his ambition to play on to the next World Cup in 2023 although it was based on two conditions, that he is still enjoying his rugby and that the IRFU still wants to avail of his services.
The Leinster veteran suggested he was happy with his side of the bargain and was planning to learn the governing body’s view on the matter when he meets with performance director David Nucifora.
“Yeah, I will probably sit down at the end of the Six Nations. That’s the plan and what I always sort of expected,” Sexton said.
“I feel great now, I felt great the last couple of weeks training and the start of the season, but I know that can change.
“My intention is to keep going as long as I’m fit to do so and as long as I’m enjoying it; as long as the people in here want me to. That’s the most important thing for me as well.
“It couldn’t be further from my thoughts at the moment, because this first game is everything.
“Other stuff looks after itself.”