Joey Carbery 'fit as a fiddle' and good to go for Six Nations opener

Andy Farrell has confirmed that Joey Carbery is “fit as a fiddle” and in contention for Ireland’s opening Six Nations appointment at home to Wales on Saturday week.

The injury-jinxed out-half fractured an elbow during Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup defeat of Wasps in Coventry in mid-December and was at the time rated touch and go for the upcoming Championship.

However, Farrell’s decision to name the player in his 37-man Six Nations panel last week was a solid indication that the Athy man was not a million miles away and that was made even more clear at Wednesday’s tournament launch.

"Joey has been keeping fighting fit from week two after his injury to his elbow, so he's fit as a fiddle,” said the Ireland head coach.

“He has been doing all the ball skills, etc. constantly and the only thing he has had to wait is to get the all-clear to get back into contact and he's had that now so it's all systems go."

Carbery is second in line for the No.10 jersey behind veteran and captain Johnny Sexton, who himself returned to the field of play after injury in recent weeks with Leinster appearances at home to Montpellier and away to Bath.

The third ten in Farrell’s pecking order is Connacht’s Jack Carty who was recalled to the collective after a long absence in the last Autumn Nations Series but who hasn’t played for his country since the 2019 World Cup.

There is a theory that Farrell has not been fully convinced by the 29-year old at the highest level but for now he has edged ahead of Billy Burns, Harry Byrne and others for the last available slot thanks to his form in recent months.

“He's done very well, certainly this season,” said Farrell. “Connacht are playing really well as a team. What's helped Jack along the way as well is the captaincy, the ownership of the captaincy has been new to him. Some people sink or swim with that responsibility.

“It has certainly helped Jack as far as his leadership of the team is concerned. And the way that they want to play, I have been super impressed always by his game understanding etc.

“But there are other parts of his game that have really come on – his attacking game and his ability to play at the line and play square and be more connected has been very impressive.”