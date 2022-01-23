Andy Friend misses Connacht Paris trip with Covid

Connacht have reached the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time in history
Connacht head coach Andy Friend

Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 13:08
John Fallon

Andy Friend is going to miss one of the momentous day’s in Connacht history with the head coach unable to travel to Paris because of Covid.

Connacht have reached the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time in history and are hoping to finish the pool stage with victory over Stade Francais.

But it’s emerged that Friend has had to remain in Galway as he is a Covid close contact and he will monitor developments from his home in the city.

Senior coach Pete Wilkins said that there were enough leaders within the group to cope without having their head coach on hand.

“I think where the group is at now, it is a natural involvement for them to drive standards and drive messaging for us. Obviously, Friendy is captain of the ship but at the same time we have the Jack Cartys, the Jarrad Butlers and Conor Olivers and all these guys have a voice in the group and in that sense it is business as usual for them,” he said.

