JP Ferreira confirms Munster departure

Defence coach Ferreira, who joined the province in December 2017, will join Johann van Graan in making the move to Premiership outfit Bath Rugby.
Munster defence coach JP Ferreira

Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 10:21
Colm O’Connor

The Munster coaching exodus continues with confirmation that JP Ferreira will depart the province at the end of the current season.

Senior coach Stephen Larkham is also set to exit the province at the end of this season.

Ferreira said: “This has not been an easy decision to make as my family and I have thoroughly enjoyed our life in Limerick and are part of a very close-knit community. I have been in this role for five seasons and during this time I have enjoyed every minute of coaching at this incredible club.

“The experience I have gained and the friendships that I have made along the way will forever stay with me. The way Munster Rugby opened their arms to my family and I throughout my tenure has been outstanding and we are forever grateful to everyone that has made this journey memorable and possible.

“On a personal note, as a family with young children we have an opportunity to experience a different environment and new challenges and we feel this move is the right next step for us. I’m very proud of what this group has achieved, and I’m excited for the months ahead as we remain focused on the task at hand, committed to delivering success with this group of players and staff.”

