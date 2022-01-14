Castletroy College safely through despite 'heroic' Bantry effort

Castletroy College 31 Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí 3

Castletroy College secured safe passage through to the next round of the Munster Senior Schools Cup with a 31-3 victory over competition debutants Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí.

While the scoreline suggests a one-sided contest, this game was still up for grabs early in the second half, with the Limerick outfit holding a narrow 5-0 interval advantage.

Tries from Max Hoare, Delclan Alyward, Stephen Kiely and Andrew Clinton added to an opening half effort from full-back Lee Morgan. The hosts tryline was rarely under siege, but they did struggle to break down a well-organised Bantry defence.

Having qualified for the competition last month with a brace of victories, the West Cork school put in a strong defensive showing, particularly in the opening half. They looked in real trouble when Morgan finished in the corner after eight minutes, having not left their half from kick-off. They rallied and it was an even contest between then and the half-time whistle.

Dylan Hicks wrote his name into the school's history when kicking a penalty to make it 12-3 after 43 minutes. It may have been a different start to the second half had the correct decisions been made.

The Corkmen were awarded a penalty inside the opening minute of the second period. Instead of calling for the kicking tee, a quick penalty went wrong and from here 2008 winners Castletroy were in complete control.

They worked the ball into the visitors 22 and Max Hoare punished the inexperience by crashing over. Luke Heuston, impressive in open play, landed three conversions on the day.

Castletroy showed they could defend too, and when referee Joy Neville sent Liam Walter to the bin for a high tackle, they continued to attack. Declan Aylward crashed over for their third try, and to all-but seal the victory mid-way through the second half.

Bantry, perhaps, ran out of energy in the final quarter, but nevertheless, it was an historic afternoon for the school.

Peter Cawley, Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí head coach, was proud of his side despite the heavy scoreline. “We learned so much from the game. The rub of the green, we just didn’t get it. Only five down at the break. The way we defended when a man down was heroic.”

Speaking in the shadow of Thomond Park, it was hard to ignore how far rugby has come in Bantry, “In 2011 we had no rugby in Bantry, so are so new to this. All we can keep doing is building and building. We’ve got a taste for it now.

“There are four guys moving on with Leaving Cert, the rest are still there, a very young team,” smiled Cawley.

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: L Morgan; P O'Brien May, N Clancy, S Kiely, A Ryan; L Heuston, J Donohoe; A McMahon, J Myres, M Hoare, L Walter, E O'Connell, L White, D Aylward, O Toland.

Replacements: S Lynch, A Clinton, M Amiademan, H Hogan, D McDonough, E Lacey, R McConkey, R Collins, S O'Grady, M Murphy.

COLÁISTE POBAIL BHEANNTRAÍ: O Wiseman, C O'Sullivan, J O'Sullivan, M O'Donovan, D O'Brien, D Hicks, R Fitzgerald; J Ward, D McSweeney, D Cotter, L Harrington, J O'Donoghue, F Barry, C Murnane, T Cronin.

Replacements: P O'Sullivan, B Tooher, T O'Sullivan, P Cronin, C O'Brien, C Cronin, O O'Neill, R O'Shea.

Referee: Joy Neville.