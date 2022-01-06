After impressing against Ireland, Munster's George Coomber gets shot at international level

The UCC man, who played against Ireland U20 last weekend, is one of seven changes in personnel to the XV who started that win over Munster Development at Musgrave Park.
After impressing against Ireland, Munster's George Coomber gets shot at international level

Ireland Under 20's Patrick Campbell tries to run past George Coomber of Munster Development. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 16:16
Joel Slattery

Munster's George Coomber has come into the Ireland U20 side as Richie Murphy's young guns continue their preparations for the Six Nations with a clash with a Leinster Development XV on Friday (Energia Park, 2pm).

The UCC man, who played against Ireland U20 last weekend, is one of seven changes in personnel to the XV who started that win over Munster Development at Musgrave Park.

George Coomber in action for CBC in 2020. Picture Dan Linehan
George Coomber in action for CBC in 2020. Picture Dan Linehan

Ulster back row Reuben Crothers will once again captain the side, while Munster full-back Patrick Campbell and Leinster duo Fionn Gibbons and Charlie Tector are retained in the backline. Oisin Michel, Rory McGuire, Mark Morrissey, Crothers and James Culhane are also named to start in the pack.

Leinster duo Ben Brownlee and Aitzol King come into the backline with Connacht scrum-half Matthew Devine given an opportunity.

Up front, James McCormick (Leinster) gets the number two shirt, John Glasgow (Ulster) partners Morrissey in the second row and Lorcan McLoughlin (Ulster) comes into the back row.

This is the squad's third outing together after last week's win and a pre-Christmas defeat against Italy and for head coach Murphy and assistants Jimmy Duffy (forwards), Willie Faloon (defence) and Mark Sexton (skills and backs) the focus is on the Six Nations opener when Wales visit Cork on February 4.

"We have had two really valuable work-outs either side of Christmas and Friday is another opportunity for players in the extended group to showcase themselves, as we build towards the Six Nations," Murphy said.

IRELAND U20 (vs Leinster Development): Patrick Campbell, George Coomber, Fionn Gibbonsm, Ben Brownlee, Aitzol King, Charlie Tector, Matthew Devine; Oisin Michel, James McCormick, Rory McGuire, John Glasgow, Mark Morrissey, Lorcan McLoughlin, Reuben Crothers (c), James Culhane.

More in this section

Munster Rugby Squad Training Joey Carbery among six Munster players to sign two-year contract extensions
Mike Haley with Oisín Dowling 1/1/2022 Mike Haley trusts Munster's experience will see them bounce back from Connacht blow
Louis Rees-Zammit scores his sides second try despite Tadhg Furlong 7/2/2021 Six Nations held in one country would be better than cancelling it, suggests Rob Baxter
#Irish Rugby#Munster Rugby
A general view of the Guinness Six Nations trophy 24/2/2019

IRFU and GAA braced for fallout from limited attendances

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up