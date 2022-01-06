After impressing against Ireland, Munster's George Coomber gets shot at international level

Munster's George Coomber has come into the Ireland U20 side as Richie Murphy's young guns continue their preparations for the Six Nations with a clash with a Leinster Development XV on Friday (Energia Park, 2pm).
The UCC man, who played against Ireland U20 last weekend, is one of seven changes in personnel to the XV who started that win over Munster Development at Musgrave Park.
Ulster back row Reuben Crothers will once again captain the side, while Munster full-back Patrick Campbell and Leinster duo Fionn Gibbons and Charlie Tector are retained in the backline. Oisin Michel, Rory McGuire, Mark Morrissey, Crothers and James Culhane are also named to start in the pack.
Leinster duo Ben Brownlee and Aitzol King come into the backline with Connacht scrum-half Matthew Devine given an opportunity.
Up front, James McCormick (Leinster) gets the number two shirt, John Glasgow (Ulster) partners Morrissey in the second row and Lorcan McLoughlin (Ulster) comes into the back row.
This is the squad's third outing together after last week's win and a pre-Christmas defeat against Italy and for head coach Murphy and assistants Jimmy Duffy (forwards), Willie Faloon (defence) and Mark Sexton (skills and backs) the focus is on the Six Nations opener when Wales visit Cork on February 4.
"We have had two really valuable work-outs either side of Christmas and Friday is another opportunity for players in the extended group to showcase themselves, as we build towards the Six Nations," Murphy said.
Patrick Campbell, George Coomber, Fionn Gibbonsm, Ben Brownlee, Aitzol King, Charlie Tector, Matthew Devine; Oisin Michel, James McCormick, Rory McGuire, John Glasgow, Mark Morrissey, Lorcan McLoughlin, Reuben Crothers (c), James Culhane.