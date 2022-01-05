Government restrictions around cross-border travel hold key to European rugby return

Heineken Champions Cup organisers are seeking assurances from authorities in France that matches in Rounds 3 and 4 involving Top 14 clubs can go ahead the weekend after next as the rapid spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant continues.

The IRFU confirmed to the Irish Examiner yesterday that this Saturday’s Energia Bateman Cup semi-finals and the following weekend’s resumption of both the men’s and women’s Energia All-Ireland League schedules remain on schedule and that no red flags have been raised as yet as clubs brace themselves to lose players either as positive cases or close contacts.

Yet at professional level it is government restrictions around cross-border travel that continue to threaten the viability of this season’s European campaigns in both the Champions and Challenge Cups.

Three pool matches have already been cancelled across the first two rounds with both Ospreys and Scarlets unable to field teams due to Covid outbreaks in their squads, while Leinster’s trip to Montpellier in round two was also cancelled under protest from the Irish province when Leo Cullen’s squad were also hit by an outbreak of positive cases despite having named a fully fit squad to travel.

Ospreys, Scarlets and Leinster were all handed 28-0 defeats to Racing 92, Bristol Bears and Montpellier respectively as result of those decisions.

The introduction of a travel ban on all non-essential travel between the UK and France has also complicated matters with five round-two matches between British and French clubs postponed on the weekend before Christmas and competition organisers want guarantees that travel exemptions will be granted for the final two rounds of pool matches on the weekends of January 14-16 and 21-23.

“EPCR is continuing to work with the leagues and unions to obtain assurances that travel exemptions for players, club staff and match officials will be in place for matches in Rounds 3 and 4 of the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup,” a statement issued yesterday read.

It is understood the situation may become clearer later this week on Round 3 matches as well as the rescheduling of those Anglo-French postponements from Round 2.

Back in the domestic amateur game, it is a case of wait and see as case numbers continue to rise across Irish society.

Munster representatives Young Munster are due to host Connacht rivals Ballina at Tom Clifford Park in Limerick this Saturday afternoon while City of Armagh hosts Leinster’s Lansdowne at the Palace Grounds with the IRFU unaware of any Covid-related issues for any of the semi-finalists.

A full slate of AIL men’s and women’s games the following weekend may present greater issues of player availability though as the governing body’s competitions manager awaits receipt next week of any of its Covid-19 Fixture Impact Forms from club officials.

Ninety-five per cent of AIL games have proceeded as scheduled this season with any unfulfilled fixtures cancelled and recorded as 0-0 draws.

Consideration has also been given to the final league standings with one-up, one down promotion and relegation in place for this season to be decided by play-offs for the top four clubs and bottom two in each division.