Graham Rowntree 'excited' to pledge his future to Munster after signing new contract

Graham Rowntree has given Munster a much-needed boost after a period of turbulence by signing a two-year contract extension as the province’s forwards coach.

The deal which will see the former British & Irish Lions and England assistant remain at Munster until at least June 2024 comes in the wake of head coach Johann van Graan and senior coach Stephen Larkham announcing their intentions to depart at the end of the season.

Larkham will return to Australia to take over as Brumbies head coach while van Graan will join Bath Rugby as their new head coach in the English Premiership, so Rowntree’s decision to commit to Munster for a further two years following his 2019 arrival will serve as a welcome development after a difficult couple of months for the province which culminated in a much-criticised losing performance at Connacht last Saturday.

“I am delighted to be committing my future to Munster Rugby,” Rowntree said.

“I have made my thoughts about this club widely known throughout my time so far, and for me and my family it really has been an easy decision, a non-decision if truth be told. We’ve put down roots here and have no desire to move anywhere else.

“I know there will be coaching personnel changes at the end of this season but from where I’m standing, I know that we have everything in place for continued development and success.

“This is a club with established structures, facilities, staff, players, supporters, and resources that any club or coach would be envious of and I’m very excited to be able to play my part in the years to come.”

Munster welcome Ulster to Thomond Park this Saturday as they bid to rediscover some momentum following a stop-start November-December period which saw games postponed against the Bulls, Lions and Leinster.

Rowntree’s forwards plans for this latest United Rugby Championship interprovincial derby may be disrupted with Tuesday’s squad update suggesting locks Jean Kleyn and Jason Jenkins are both doubts for the weekend while back-rower Chris Cloete is definitely unavailable due to a neck injury.

Kleyn was removed with a knee injury on 44 minutes in Galway on Saturday as Munster were beaten 10-8 by Connacht while Jenkins sustained an abdominal injury in training last week.

Both second rowers will go for scans but Munster said Jenkins was unlikely to train this week.

Head coach van Graan is also without longer-term absentees Joey Carbery (elbow), Calvin Nash (ankle), Rowan Osborne (head), and RG Snyman (knee).