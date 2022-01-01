Enigmatic Munster continue search for consistency as they visit Sportsground

Alone it stands. Well, near enough as to make little difference. The prospect of a game, any game, amidst this latest round of Covid interruptions is to be welcomed, but the scars left by the pandemic on rugby’s landscape are all too visible even here.

This will be Munster’s first URC game since October 23 thanks in so small part to their aborted South African adventure. It is Connacht’s last in the competition for a month. Both sets of players spent Christmas Day carving an extra slice of turkey and doom scrolling through the TV listings rather than prepping for the usual St Stephen’s Day fare.

Disjointed doesn’t begin to cut it when viewing this season through the widest of lenses with Stephen Larkham expressing the hope earlier this week that Munster’s recent Covid issues, all of them well-thumbed by now, could actually prove to be a blessing in disguise as they push ahead into a fixture list that is compacting like a squeezed accordion.

The task facing the province’s senior coach, head coach Johann van Graan, and the squad of players is an unenviable one as they inhale deeply and embark on the uncertain trek ahead. They field a team today bearing seven changes from the Castres outing and yet the ultimate goal remains a consistency and sense of self that have both been elusive until now.

Add in the departure of both those aforementioned coaches for foreign fields this summer and Munster find themselves dealing with an excess of change, chaos and unpredictability as they turn into 2022 and go about the business of securing a first trophy in 11 long years.

Herding cats would be easier.

“It’s a challenge,” said Larkham. “We have a big squad and we have to make sure that we are keeping everyone happy, we rotate players throughout the year. We have a nine-game block now we have to manage, as well as building a squad. That is a challenge every week and we are living it.

“It’s always one of our targets, to be consistent week in and week out but also to play well and improve every week. That Wasps (game) was a standout against just 14 men. But there were things in previous games we weren’t happy about either, no different from the Castres game where we identified a number of areas we could do better in.

“And then there’s a longer journey as well with things we are trying to improve monthly, not just weekly. In terms of getting players to play a better game that they enjoy, that people enjoy watching and that actually bring results to the organisation.”

Quite the handful there.

They make for Galway today without the presence of some key men in the form of Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, Conor Murray, Keith Earls and Simon Zebo. Also unavailable, of course, are the likes of RG Snyman and Joey Carbery whose injury issues have so stifled this project.

There is still plenty to excite in the travelling party. Jack O’Donoghue captains the side and makes up one-third of a back row that sees Gavin Coombes reintegrated and Alex Kendellen make his first start for the seniors.

Ben Healy and Craig Casey, two young men with plenty of hope heaped on their shoulders, will look to put some shape to the visitors’ game and erase some of the doubts that resurfaced via that scratchy defeat of Castres in Limerick last time out.

Munster remain something of an enigma, even this deep into the van Graan era. Two of their best performances this term, away to Scarlets and to Wasps, were delivered by callow and understrength sides that excited and executed with equal aplomb.

Backing those up proved beyond more mature collectives, with Connacht somehow failing to claim victory at Thomond Park after that Welsh tie and then a seemingly disinterested Castres frustrating the province on the back of the brilliant effort in Coventry.

Ronan O’Gara has since stressed in these pages just how thorny a prospect Castres tend to be, regardless of circumstance, but Larkham acknowledges the fact that the 19-13 scoreline couldn’t hide just how unsatisfying a day that was.

“No, we didn’t play well against Castres. We need to put up our hand there and say we didn’t play well. There were four or five opportunities out there and that wasn’t Castres’ best team at all. I would certainly look back at that game and say we were below par for a couple of reasons.

“There were some amazing outstanding performances but, in terms of the result, that was below par for us. We had individual performances but there were mistakes on the field that really hurt us. Was it a step down?

“I mean you have to be careful with that Wasps game. There was a red card early in that game and they were a very good side and played exceptionally well with 15 men. But where we came from with the team we put out?

“That was a sensational performance.

“Was Castres a step down in terms of performance? Without doubt. We weren’t happy with that at all internally but we’re constantly looking for growth and development in this team.”

Galway tends to be a significant step in anyone’s maturation. Munster’s recent record at the Sportsground is excellent but the games have invariably been nip and tuck and the last four meetings of these sides, regardless of venue, have been decided by a single score.

A strong home side awaits. Jack Carty has been passed fit while Mack Hansen, back from a month-long absence, is one of just two changes, Oisín Dowling being the other draftee.

The expectation is of an encounter between Cavaliers and Roundheads, Connacht’s all-court game pitting itself against a Munster approach that, as was the case when they edged Connacht at home earlier this season, reverts to type to get the job done.

“Excitement is my overwhelming mood at the moment,” said Larkham.

Game on. Hopefully.