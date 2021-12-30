Benetton v Zebre latest URC fixture to fall

It follows the postponement due to Covid of three derbies yesterday.
 Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Thu, 30 Dec, 2021 - 11:07

Sunday's All-Italian meeting of Benetton Rugby and Zebre Parma has become the latest United Rugby Championship fixture to be postponed due to Covid cases.

A number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Benetton Rugby squad have been reported by the club. The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with Benetton and the local health authorities and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game.

It follows the postponement due to Covid of three derbies yesterday: Ulster v Leinster, Dragons v Cardiff and Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors.

