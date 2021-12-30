This is the young talent on show at Munster v Ireland U20 today

There will be plenty of exciting young talent on show at Musgrave Park today (2.30pm) as a Munster Development side take on the Ireland U20s,
UCC back row forward Jack Kelleher will captain the Munster Development side with three Munster Rugby Academy players in the starting line-up – Conor Phillips, Tony Butler and Daniel Okeke.
Richie Murphy's extended Ireland U20 squad assembled in Cork earlier this week for their second training camp and today's hit-out is another important building block ahead of the U20 Six Nations, which gets underway on 4 February.
Ulster back row Reuben Crothers will once again captain Ireland, having led the side against Italy in an uncapped Challenge Match at the UCD Bowl before Christmas.
With the Ireland U20s commencing their Six Nations preparations before Christmas out half Butler joined his Garryowen colleague Dylan Murphy, who starts at hooker, and centre Darragh French (UCC) when lining out against Italy in a warm-up encounter.
PBC product Patrick Campbell and Ennis RFC duo Ethan Coughlan and Conor Moloney all start for the Ireland U20s. The trio all made their Munster debuts in the Champions Cup this month.
Conor Phillips (Young Munster); Ihechi Oji (CC Roscrea), Darragh French (UCC), Daniel Squires (UCC), George Coomber (UCC); Tony Butler (Garryowen), Adam Maher (Young Munster); Kieran Ryan (Shannon), Dylan Murphy (Garryowen), Darragh McCarthy (Garryowen); John Forde (Cork Con), Fearghail O’Donoghue (Cashel); Jack Kelleher (C) (UCC), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC), Daniel Okeke (Shannon).
Luke McAuliffe (Cork Con), Mark Donnelly (Garryowen), James French (UCC), Diarmuid Dennehy (Shannon/Bruff), Ruadhann Quinn (Crescent College), Jack Oliver (Garryowen), Jeff Williams (Bandon Grammar), Alan Flannery (Shannon), Henry Buttimer (Rockwell).
Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster); Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby), Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster), Daniel Hawkshaw (Belvedere College/Leinster), Callum O’Reilly (Dublin University FC/Leinster); Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster); Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster), Rory McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster); Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster); Conor Moloney (Young Munster RFC/Munster), Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain), James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster).
Howard Noonan (Temple Carrig School/Leinster), Joe Mawhinney (Ballymena Academy/Ulster), JJ Hession (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Fionn McWey (CC Roscrea/Leinster), Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster), Michael Moloney (UCD RFC/Leinster), Ross Taylor (Armagh/Ulster), Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster).