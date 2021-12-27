Glasgow v Edinburgh URC meeting off due to  Covid

The teams were due to meet in the United Rugby Championship and 1872 Cup at Scotstoun on Monday evening.
Glasgow v Edinburgh URC meeting off due to  Covid

 

Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 14:01

The first round of Glasgow and Edinburgh's festive double-header has been postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak among the Warriors team.

The teams were due to meet in the United Rugby Championship and 1872 Cup at Scotstoun on Monday evening.

A URC statement revealed that a "number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Glasgow Warriors squad have been reported by the club".

The statement added: "The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with Glasgow Warriors and Public Health Scotland and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

"The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game."

Edinburgh had listed 17 players on Sunday who were unavailable through injury or Covid issues after naming a team which showed seven changes.

Warriors made only one change to the team that beat Exeter with 11 players unavailable, however that situation has changed overnight.

The teams are also due to meet in the Scottish capital on Sunday.

Warriors added in a statement: "We will continue dialogue with the league and Public Health Scotland in the coming weeks.

"The club thanks its supporters for their continued patience at this time."

More in this section

Wasps v Munster - Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Declan Moore joins Ulster on short-term deal
Andrew Porter comes up against Will Stuart 11/12/2021 Christmas bonus for Leinster as Andrew Porter commits to province
Ulster v Benetton - United Rugby Championship Boost for Ulster as exciting scrum-half Nathan Doak signs first senior contract
<p>A general view from inside the Kingspan Stadium, Belfast</p>

Covid cases in Ulster camp means URC inter-pro with Connacht postponed

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up